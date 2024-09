Credit: WINK News

The Florida Gulf Coast University softball team helped Habitat for Humanity build three homes Saturday. The team went to Lehigh Acres to give less fortunate families a chance to have their own homes.

It was a hot day but that didn’t stop the team from helping put together three homes for Habitat for Humanity.

The players showed why they work well as a team by helping each other out and helping the community out.

David Deiros is the head coach of the FGCU softball team. He said that the team is here to honor the legacy of the man who opened the door to the partnership.

“This is a legacy to a very good friend of mine,” said Deiros. “Miguel Fernandez was a lawyer in the community. He got us started with this, he was a dear friend. Unfortunately, he passed away a couple of years ago. I spoke to his family yesterday and told them what we were doing and why we were doing it. To continue the Fernandez family legacy here in their hometown.”

66 families have bought homes through Habitat for Humanity in Lee and Hendry Counties in 2022 and 2023.

The whole team enjoyed volunteering in Lehigh Acres.

The FGCU softball team also has more volunteering events scheduled in the near future.

To learn more about Habitat for Humanity visit their website.