SWFL Scoreboard: High School Football Week 3

Writer: Sylvie Sparks, Zach Oliveri
Friday, September 6

ESTERO 7 AT EAST LEE COUNTY 26 

SOUTH FORT MYERS 43 AT BARRON COLLIER 23

LELY 46 AT GULF COAST 50

FORT MYERS 55 AT CYPRESS LAKE 28

IMMOKALEE 0 AT NAPLES 47

VENICE 71 AT BISHOP VEROT 56 

DUNBAR 36 AT ISLAND COAST 6

LABELLE 7 AT ST. JOHN NEUMANN 14

PALMETTO RIDGE 22 AT IDA BAKER 19

BOCA RATON CHRISTIAN 45 AT MARCO ISLAND ACADEMY 20

PINELLAS PARK 45 AT GOLDEN GATE 0

RIVERDALE 47 AT GATEWAY 0

BONITA SPRINGS 14 AT CAPE CORAL 36

PORT CHARLOTTE 66 AT LEHIGH 0

NORTH FORT MYERS 34 AT MARINER 7

ECS 24 AT CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN 9

Thursday, September 5

NORTH PORT 55 AT IMG ACADEMY BLUE 17 

SEBRING 51 AT CLEWISTON 7

