SWFL Scoreboard: High School Football Week 3

Thunderstorms tried to put a stop to week three of high school football on Friday Night, but gridiron action prevailed.
A man suspected of being involved with a murder-for-hire plot will stay behind bars. Ryan Toranzo had his renewed motion to set bond denied today in Collier County Court.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there was a crash on State Road 80 that has left at least one person dead Friday evening.
While it can sometimes be easy to fill a classroom with students, it is not so easy for teachers. Schools across the nation and locally in Southwest Florida are still dealing with the challenges of teacher shortages. With class back in session, so is teacher recruiting for DeSoto County schools. The assistant superintendent, Jake Reynolds, […]
We’re told the woman was driving with two kids in the car when a semi ran a red light and hit her Thursday morning.
A walkway to paradise! Brand new and blue, the Mobi-Mat is making things easier for Fort Myers Beachgoers.
Focused, hardworking, empowered. These women have made a name for themselves as Women of Steel.
After 20 years of getting kids to school safely, a beloved Collier County bus driver is retiring.
Convicted double-killer Wade Wilson has a new death row mugshot.
It’s Sizzle Season! Local restaurants are ready to welcome new faces by offering exclusive menu deals to attract new customers.
Port Charlotte’s QB found the endzone twice himself and had two passing touchdowns in the Pirate’s week two victory over North Fort Myers.
Authorities are investigating a crash in Cape Coral that injured a scooter rider.
Rogers is a local artist who has painted iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the pier. Sadly, his supplies were taken away, and now he needs your help finding them.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office has released the bodycam footage as deputies arrive on the scene in North Fort Myers after a gator bit a woman walking her dog near a pond on Thursday night.
The skin cancer melanoma is one of the most common and serious cancers in the U.S. It can be life-threatening in as little as six weeks.
Friday, September 6
ESTERO 7 AT EAST LEE COUNTY 26
SOUTH FORT MYERS 43 AT BARRON COLLIER 23
LELY 46 AT GULF COAST 50
FORT MYERS 55 AT CYPRESS LAKE 28
IMMOKALEE 0 AT NAPLES 47
VENICE 71 AT BISHOP VEROT 56
DUNBAR 36 AT ISLAND COAST 6
LABELLE 7 AT ST. JOHN NEUMANN 14
PALMETTO RIDGE 22 AT IDA BAKER 19
BOCA RATON CHRISTIAN 45 AT MARCO ISLAND ACADEMY 20
PINELLAS PARK 45 AT GOLDEN GATE 0
RIVERDALE 47 AT GATEWAY 0
BONITA SPRINGS 14 AT CAPE CORAL 36
PORT CHARLOTTE 66 AT LEHIGH 0
NORTH FORT MYERS 34 AT MARINER 7
ECS 24 AT CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN 9
Thursday, September 5
NORTH PORT 55 AT IMG ACADEMY BLUE 17
SEBRING 51 AT CLEWISTON 7