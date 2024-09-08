Scattered storms with temps in the low to mid 90s

Another warm day is in store, with temperatures yet again topping out in the low to mid-90s Sunday afternoon.

Sun and clouds will hang around with scattered storms coming into play yet again for some, not all, later this afternoon and evening.

Like Saturday, a heat advisory is in place for Collier County until 6 p.m. due to the ‘feels-like’ temperatures in the triple digits.

Monday

Chances for rain tick up for the start of the work week as we see more moisture, which will enable shower and storm coverage. Temperatures, yet again, will be in the low to mid-90s for our highs.

Looking ahead

As for the rest of the work week, each day we will have a chance of seeing scattered storms. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-90s each day with sun and clouds.

Boating

Our southerly flow continues today, meaning that winds are out of the southeast and southwest today around 5 to 10 knots.

Overall, it’s another great day to be out on the boat with a light chop in our bays and the Gulf reaching wave heights of 1 to 2 feet.

Thunderstorms are possible over the Gulf, so keep an eye on the sky if you’re planning on heading out on the boat.

Tropics

The tropics have woken up some with a disturbance, Invest 91L, in the Gulf that has a high 80% chance of developing.

It’s currently sitting in the western Gulf of Mexico and will drift northwestward over the next few days. Texas and Louisiana should be watching the progress of this developing system.

Aside from this, we are watching two other disturbances far out in the Atlantic that have a 50% chance of developing over the next week.

The next name for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is Francine.