Scattered storms with temps in the low to mid 90s

A body that appeared to be the missing 64-year-old veteran from Naples was found on Saturday.
Another warm day is in store with temperatures yet again topping out in the low to mid 90s this afternoon.
FC Naples is holding a two-day fan fest for the community.
The Florida Gulf Coast University softball team helped Habitat for Humanity build three homes Saturday.
Veterans hit the green at the Copperleaf Golf Course on Saturday. This was part of the Home Base golf tournament.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that has left one person dead and another injured Saturday morning.
The Weather Authority is tracking weekend temperatures in the low to mid-90s this weekend with a chance for scattered storms this afternoon.
Thunderstorms tried to put a stop to week three of high school football on Friday Night, but gridiron action prevailed.
A man suspected of being involved with a murder-for-hire plot will stay behind bars. Ryan Toranzo had his renewed motion to set bond denied today in Collier County Court.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there was a crash on State Road 80 that has left at least one person dead Friday evening.
While it can sometimes be easy to fill a classroom with students, it is not so easy for teachers. Schools across the nation and locally in Southwest Florida are still dealing with the challenges of teacher shortages. With class back in session, so is teacher recruiting for DeSoto County schools. The assistant superintendent, Jake Reynolds, […]
We’re told the woman was driving with two kids in the car when a semi ran a red light and hit her Thursday morning.
A walkway to paradise! Brand new and blue, the Mobi-Mat is making things easier for Fort Myers Beachgoers.
Focused, hardworking, empowered. These women have made a name for themselves as Women of Steel.
After 20 years of getting kids to school safely, a beloved Collier County bus driver is retiring.
Another warm day is in store, with temperatures yet again topping out in the low to mid-90s Sunday afternoon.
Sun and clouds will hang around with scattered storms coming into play yet again for some, not all, later this afternoon and evening.
Like Saturday, a heat advisory is in place for Collier County until 6 p.m. due to the ‘feels-like’ temperatures in the triple digits.
Chances for rain tick up for the start of the work week as we see more moisture, which will enable shower and storm coverage. Temperatures, yet again, will be in the low to mid-90s for our highs.
As for the rest of the work week, each day we will have a chance of seeing scattered storms. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-90s each day with sun and clouds.
Our southerly flow continues today, meaning that winds are out of the southeast and southwest today around 5 to 10 knots.
Overall, it’s another great day to be out on the boat with a light chop in our bays and the Gulf reaching wave heights of 1 to 2 feet.
Thunderstorms are possible over the Gulf, so keep an eye on the sky if you’re planning on heading out on the boat.
The tropics have woken up some with a disturbance, Invest 91L, in the Gulf that has a high 80% chance of developing.
It’s currently sitting in the western Gulf of Mexico and will drift northwestward over the next few days. Texas and Louisiana should be watching the progress of this developing system.
Aside from this, we are watching two other disturbances far out in the Atlantic that have a 50% chance of developing over the next week.
The next name for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is Francine.