Residents in a luxury apartment woke up on Sunday morning to ransacked packages and what appeared to be blood splatters on the floor.

People who live at West End at City Walk, including WINK employees, say that the building has a fob system and a gated parking garage, but neither of them is reliable.

“The amount that, like, we pay for rent here is this should not be happening,” said one resident.

“It’s not a surprise. Security has always been an issue here,” said Jennifer, another resident.

On Saturday night, residents say their movie room was ransacked.

Packages were sifted through, and boxes were opened and emptied with what looked to be small blood stains left behind.

“These security features are supposed to be something that are tied into our rent, and they seem to always either be failing, not working right,” said resident Daniel Long.

A WINK News viewer sent this email sent by the apartment complex Sunday, saying in part:

“Unauthorized individuals trespassed onto our property last night, causing some damage. We’ve contacted local authorities-“

People who live here aren’t surprised to know you don’t need a lease to enjoy their luxury amenities.

“They just go up there table, there’s a simulator, like a golf simulator. There are games, you know, just a hangout area, refrigerators; you could have a party up there,” said Jennifer.

“There’s people that sneak into the pool,” said another resident. “They’ll just party in the pool. And they don’t live here.”

“I’ve even seen a little kid in the parking garage climb up the middle of the parking garage all the way to the top,” said Long.

Some residents say that after this weekend, paying rent to feel secure doesn’t feel like money well spent.

“I’ve heard of the packages being stolen. Luckily, I haven’t had anything yet, but I did have someone trespassed into my apartment once,” said Jennifer.

“We’re paying for a locked facility that’s safe, and we’re not getting it,” said Long.

The Fort Myers Police Department said they did do a report of criminal mischief.

WINK has requested that report but has not gotten it yet.

WINK News did contact the complex for comment but has not heard back yet.