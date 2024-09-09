Child shoots themselves in foot at youth football game, later arrested

A juvenile is facing charges after they shot themselves in the foot, creating panic at a youth football game over the weekend.

It happened at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center on Saturday night.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released a report on the shooting Monday. It was heavily redacted and did not reveal the child’s age or gender.

Deputies said it happened at North Fort Myers Park and Recreation Center around 10:30 p.m.

There was a frenzy on the field as parents and kids rushed to shelter in a concession building after hearing a gunshot fired during the game.

Deputies were notified about an armed person in the area. Drones, K-9 and aviation teams were called out.

No threats, however, were located.

An hour later, a minor with a gunshot wound arrived at Cape Coral Hospital.

That minor said they accidentally shot themselves at North Fort Myers Park and Recreation Center.

The minor was treated for their injuries, which were deemed not life-threatening, and was arrested upon release for possession of a firearm by a minor.