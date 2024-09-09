DeSantis fights back on Amendment 4

WINK News
Florida may not be the swing state it used to be, but we’ll be on the map and certainly making headlines for at least one big reason this year: Abortion.
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into an ATV with six people, including children, on it. Concerns are now being raised over the rules and regulations of ATVs.
The Sanibel City Council has voted to set new speed limits for e-bikes and whether they can ride on the island’s bike paths.
There was a frenzy on the field as parents and kids rushed to shelter in a concession building after hearing a gunshot fired during a youth football game.
A horse gave a young girl the motivation she needed to fight an aggressive cancer.
A former Lee County deputy has been caught on the wrong side of the law twice now, but he says he is innocent.
There’s a new energy in the halls of East Lee County High School, because a 3-0 start is a first for Jaguar football.
Now, a new FDA-approved vaccine can protect your baby, even before the little one is born.
Harris faces former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, who will participate in his seventh general election debate since 2016 for an event that will be seen by tens of millions of viewers just as early voting in November’s election starts around the country.
Collier County commissioners on Sept. 5 tentatively approved the $2.98 billion 2024-25 budget, but didn’t resolve whether to repay $29.6 million they took from Conservation Collier to help cover a more than $60 million shortfall last year.
A jury has found a Lehigh Acres man guilty of sending inappropriate messages and molesting a child following a three-day trial.
Two teens accused of murdering a 15-year-old girl in Cape Coral have both entered a plea of not guilty.
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a man accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lehigh Acres.
Two juveniles have been arrested after allegedly posting shooting threats toward LaBelle Middle School and LaBelle High School.
The fight between NCH and Florida Blue is down to the wire as both sides haven’t reached an agreement for months.
Now, Gov. Ron Desantis is putting his money where his mouth is, and pulling out all the stops to defeat Amendment 4 on the November ballot.
“To me, that’s untenable to just sit here and let George Soros run amendments in our state and not be willing to stand up and say, no, not on our watch,” said DeSantis.
Desantis is taking on Florida’s abortion amendment head-on, calling out any Florida congressional Republicans who haven’t publicly opposed it.
A video clip making the rounds on social media shows him attacking not just the amendment itself but also how it got on the ballot in the first place, proposed by a political committee that includes a group sponsored by businessman and philanthropist George Soros.
“If Soros can come in and run these amendments and have success, you are going to see more left-wing groups decide to do that,” said DeSantis. “So you end up, after three or four election cycles, you end up being California through the back door.”
An article in the Tampa Bay Times reports that the governor’s deputy secretary of state is asking supervisors to review about 36,000 signatures collected to put Amendment 4 on the ballot, at least two of which, it says, come from voters in Lee County.
DeSantis has been openly critical of the amendment’s wording as well.
“A constitutional amendment that will mandate abortion up until the moment of birth, that will eliminate parental consent for minors. And that’s written in a way that’s intentionally designed to deceive voters,” said DeSantis.
The amendment itself, however, says it “does not change the legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion,” but DeSantis isn’t convinced.
Amendment 4 would need 60 percent voter support to pass.
Election Day is Nov. 5.