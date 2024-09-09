East Lee County football off to best start in school history

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Florida may not be the swing state it used to be, but we’ll be on the map and certainly making headlines for at least one big reason this year: Abortion.
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into an ATV with six people, including children, on it. Concerns are now being raised over the rules and regulations of ATVs.
The Sanibel City Council has voted to set new speed limits for e-bikes and whether they can ride on the island’s bike paths.
There was a frenzy on the field as parents and kids rushed to shelter in a concession building after hearing a gunshot fired during a youth football game.
A horse gave a young girl the motivation she needed to fight an aggressive cancer.
A former Lee County deputy has been caught on the wrong side of the law twice now, but he says he is innocent.
There’s a new energy in the halls of East Lee County High School, because a 3-0 start is a first for Jaguar football.
Now, a new FDA-approved vaccine can protect your baby, even before the little one is born.
Harris faces former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, who will participate in his seventh general election debate since 2016 for an event that will be seen by tens of millions of viewers just as early voting in November’s election starts around the country.
Collier County commissioners on Sept. 5 tentatively approved the $2.98 billion 2024-25 budget, but didn’t resolve whether to repay $29.6 million they took from Conservation Collier to help cover a more than $60 million shortfall last year.
A jury has found a Lehigh Acres man guilty of sending inappropriate messages and molesting a child following a three-day trial.
Two teens accused of murdering a 15-year-old girl in Cape Coral have both entered a plea of not guilty.
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a man accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lehigh Acres.
Two juveniles have been arrested after allegedly posting shooting threats toward LaBelle Middle School and LaBelle High School.
The fight between NCH and Florida Blue is down to the wire as both sides haven’t reached an agreement for months.
There’s a new energy in the halls of East Lee County High, because a 3-0 start is a first for Jaguar football.
“The kids feel amazing,” Head Football Coach Herbans Paul said. “I’ve never seen them like this before and I think it’s because they’ve never been like this before.”
In three years, Paul has taken the Jags from a winless season to this historic start.
Humbly, he’s not really surprised. It’s just the beginning of what he and his staff are working toward.
“This is what I thought we would get out of all of the things that we’ve been doing,” Paul said.
Paul credits everything from the community, to the school’s staff, to the players’ grades with contributing to the turn around of the Jags’ program so far.
“If you look at the banners that we have out there, we have so many banners now where when we started there were one or two,” Paul said. “We have teachers already requesting jerseys from kids like, ‘Hey, I want that kid’s jersey because he’s a real good kid. He’s a good student in our classroom.’ And things like that where in the past, we didn’t have that. If you’re elite, you’re not just a good football player. You’re a good student, you’re a good kid, you’re good at every aspect of life and I think they’re meeting us there.”
It’s early in the season and they can’t take their foot off the gas.
“I’m not allowing them to be complacent,” Paul said. “You’re not just going to be 3-0 and it’s just like, ‘Hey, it’s fine. It’s fine.’ No, you’re gonna be 3-0 and you’re still in the hot seat.”
So far this season the Jaguars beat rival Lehigh for the first time in 12 years, shutout Gateway and took down Estero in their home opener last week.
Some of their toughest opponents are on the horizon, but doubting won’t be tolerated.
“Don’t count us out yet,” senior running back Lazaro Rogers said. “Go Jaguars.”
East Lee County will try and improve its win streak to 4-0 on Friday when the Jaguars host another team of big cats, the Cypress Lake Panthers.