Neighbors living into Cape Coral told WINK News they found out from our reporting last month that soon they’ll have to vacate the properties they’re currently living in and renting.

WINK News reported in August that the city of Cape Coral acquired 19 acres East of the Bimini basin for a revitalization project. Which means the places families are currently living in, has been sold to the city.

Families living in those properties are now concerned about where they’ll go next and they said the city of Cape Coral isn’t doing enough to help these families find new places to live.

“I want my granddaughters to have a good Christmas somewhere. Not worry about that; they’re going to be out in the street,” said Margaret Carr, whose daughter and grandchildren live in one of the properties sold.

These neighbors said it’s one thing to be told by your landlord that you’re going to have to get out; It’s another to hear it on TV.

“We found out because of you and Wink News, and I was watching the news with nobody had a clue, and I saw her condo on your report, and I called her,” said Carr.

Margaret Carr and Shanon Diem represent the families living on the 19 acres east of the Bimini basin, after finding out on the news that where they’re living in is now owned by the city, there are several concerns for this community full of working class families.

“Most of us work week to week, paycheck to paycheck, and that’s very hard, especially when you have children, and baby children, if you’re got nursery, any of that. So it’s very, very hard. And I think it’s wrong, and I think the city should be helping everyone, right? In this whole project, this whole selling deal,” Diem said.

“You got SSI, disability, section eight, all kinds of people here, and nobody’s going to be able to come up with 1000s of dollars all at once.”

The neighbors impacted the most are the ones who have heard the least according to Carr and Diem.

With no official notice from their landlord of when they need to leave, these neighbors reached out to WINK News to find out what moves they should make in anticipation of this upcoming move.

“They’ve heard absolutely nothing until; finally, somebody answered the phone from RTS, and basically said a 90-day notice would be going out, but the deposits were not going to be returned, although not penalized until 30 days after you vacated the property,” said Carr.

The city referred WINK News to the landlord, but between calls and stopping by their office, WINK News received no message, but neighbors have their own message for Mayor John Gunter.

“I think he needs to open his heart, you know, his heart and his mind,” said

The lease does have a clause where it spells out termination due to a sale but it says tenants will be given prompt notice of said sale.

It’s a notice neighbors say they’re still waiting on as of Monday night.