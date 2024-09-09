Former LCSO deputy pleads not guilty to jewelry store shooting

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Florida may not be the swing state it used to be, but we’ll be on the map and certainly making headlines for at least one big reason this year: Abortion.
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into an ATV with six people, including children, on it. Concerns are now being raised over the rules and regulations of ATVs.
The Sanibel City Council has voted to set new speed limits for e-bikes and whether they can ride on the island’s bike paths.
There was a frenzy on the field as parents and kids rushed to shelter in a concession building after hearing a gunshot fired during a youth football game.
A horse gave a young girl the motivation she needed to fight an aggressive cancer.
A former Lee County deputy has been caught on the wrong side of the law twice now, but he says he is innocent.
There’s a new energy in the halls of East Lee County High School, because a 3-0 start is a first for Jaguar football.
Now, a new FDA-approved vaccine can protect your baby, even before the little one is born.
Harris faces former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, who will participate in his seventh general election debate since 2016 for an event that will be seen by tens of millions of viewers just as early voting in November’s election starts around the country.
Collier County commissioners on Sept. 5 tentatively approved the $2.98 billion 2024-25 budget, but didn’t resolve whether to repay $29.6 million they took from Conservation Collier to help cover a more than $60 million shortfall last year.
A jury has found a Lehigh Acres man guilty of sending inappropriate messages and molesting a child following a three-day trial.
Two teens accused of murdering a 15-year-old girl in Cape Coral have both entered a plea of not guilty.
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a man accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lehigh Acres.
Two juveniles have been arrested after allegedly posting shooting threats toward LaBelle Middle School and LaBelle High School.
The fight between NCH and Florida Blue is down to the wire as both sides haven’t reached an agreement for months.
A former Lee County deputy has been caught on the wrong side of the law twice now, but he says he is innocent.
Michael Soto was in court on Monday where he pleaded innocent after he was arrested in August accused of shooting into a jewelry store.
In a video from that night, you see a white Ford F-150 pull onto Lee Boulevard, and a flash of light comes from the passenger window. Moments later, a glass door shatters at the store.
Detectives said the person shooting was the former Lee County deputy.
In August of 2023, Soto was pulled over for speeding.
A report from that night states Soto did a “poor job” with field sobriety tests and refused to give a blood, breath or urine sample.
The highest-ranked deputy at the scene determined Soto was having a medical incident and took Soto home.
Soto resigned in August after turning himself in for the shooting.