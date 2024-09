Credit: WINK News.

A house fire broke out late Sunday, causing confusion and displacing a family in Cape Coral.

The Cape Coral Fire Department responded to the fire along Southeast 9th Terrace, near Nicholas Parkway and Santa Barbara Boulevard.

Multiple first responder units, including Lee County Emergency Medical Services and a fire inspector, were called to the scene. Credit: WINK News.

Fire Battalion Chief Eric Hawkins was on the scene, stating that his crew was dispatched at around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Hawkins detailed the scene to WINK News, mentioning that flames busted through the roof of the home and spread to the family car in the driveway.

No injuries have been reported; however, two firefighters received care from EMS for heat exhaustion.

The home was deemed a total loss after crews extinguished the blaze.

“The house has been red-tagged, so they’re unable to live there,” said Hawkins. “The fire was severe throughout the garage and then through the attic of the home, deeming it unsafe to live in.”

The family of the home has been displaced, according to Hawkins.

Hawkins spoke with the family, and they informed him of a nearby family they could live with.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.