Miracle Moment: Horsepower drives healing

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Florida may not be the swing state it used to be, but we’ll be on the map and certainly making headlines for at least one big reason this year: Abortion.
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into an ATV with six people, including children, on it. Concerns are now being raised over the rules and regulations of ATVs.
The Sanibel City Council has voted to set new speed limits for e-bikes and whether they can ride on the island’s bike paths.
There was a frenzy on the field as parents and kids rushed to shelter in a concession building after hearing a gunshot fired during a youth football game.
A horse gave a young girl the motivation she needed to fight an aggressive cancer.
A former Lee County deputy has been caught on the wrong side of the law twice now, but he says he is innocent.
There’s a new energy in the halls of East Lee County High School, because a 3-0 start is a first for Jaguar football.
Now, a new FDA-approved vaccine can protect your baby, even before the little one is born.
Harris faces former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, who will participate in his seventh general election debate since 2016 for an event that will be seen by tens of millions of viewers just as early voting in November’s election starts around the country.
Collier County commissioners on Sept. 5 tentatively approved the $2.98 billion 2024-25 budget, but didn’t resolve whether to repay $29.6 million they took from Conservation Collier to help cover a more than $60 million shortfall last year.
A jury has found a Lehigh Acres man guilty of sending inappropriate messages and molesting a child following a three-day trial.
Two teens accused of murdering a 15-year-old girl in Cape Coral have both entered a plea of not guilty.
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a man accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lehigh Acres.
Two juveniles have been arrested after allegedly posting shooting threats toward LaBelle Middle School and LaBelle High School.
The fight between NCH and Florida Blue is down to the wire as both sides haven’t reached an agreement for months.
It’s time for Miracle Moment.
A horse gave a young girl the motivation she needed to fight an aggressive cancer.
There’s something seriously special at Special Equestrians in Fort Myers. While there’s work going on around the horse stalls, it’s so calm. The air is just different.
It’s why Taylor Waletko and her mom, Amanda, couldn’t wait to get back there.
Taylor and Amanda always looked forward to going there once a week because of the freedom Taylor came to treasure.
Cherished moments had to take an immediate and indefinite pause when Taylor started to struggle to swallow.
She had a mass, which was a rare form of B-cell lymphoma, taking up 70% of her throat. She came out of being intubated and had a breathing tube down her throat.
After 71 days in the hospital, a medically induced coma, three surgeries and 38 bags of chemo, Taylor is ready to get back in the saddle.
Her mom said it’s what kept her going through the hardest months of her life, wishing for the day she could be reunited with her horse Wishy.
A wish her mom wasn’t sure would come true.
“We went from her being in a bed intubated, quite honestly, not knowing if she was going to come off of that intubation, to back here today, less than six months later, and she’s cancer-free. It’s a miracle,” Amanda said.
Taylor still has a port to make blood draws easier.
So long as Taylor continues to put weight back on, her mom believes her doctor will clear her to ride again when the port is removed, hopefully in a few weeks.