RSV vaccine for mothers can help baby

Florida may not be the swing state it used to be, but we’ll be on the map and certainly making headlines for at least one big reason this year: Abortion.
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into an ATV with six people, including children, on it. Concerns are now being raised over the rules and regulations of ATVs.
The Sanibel City Council has voted to set new speed limits for e-bikes and whether they can ride on the island’s bike paths.
There was a frenzy on the field as parents and kids rushed to shelter in a concession building after hearing a gunshot fired during a youth football game.
A horse gave a young girl the motivation she needed to fight an aggressive cancer.
A former Lee County deputy has been caught on the wrong side of the law twice now, but he says he is innocent.
There’s a new energy in the halls of East Lee County High School, because a 3-0 start is a first for Jaguar football.
Harris faces former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, who will participate in his seventh general election debate since 2016 for an event that will be seen by tens of millions of viewers just as early voting in November’s election starts around the country.
Collier County commissioners on Sept. 5 tentatively approved the $2.98 billion 2024-25 budget, but didn’t resolve whether to repay $29.6 million they took from Conservation Collier to help cover a more than $60 million shortfall last year.
A jury has found a Lehigh Acres man guilty of sending inappropriate messages and molesting a child following a three-day trial.
Two teens accused of murdering a 15-year-old girl in Cape Coral have both entered a plea of not guilty.
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a man accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lehigh Acres.
Two juveniles have been arrested after allegedly posting shooting threats toward LaBelle Middle School and LaBelle High School.
The fight between NCH and Florida Blue is down to the wire as both sides haven’t reached an agreement for months.
Cold and flu season is not far off, but right now, new parents need to be aware of another respiratory virus called RSV. Almost all children will get it during their first two years, and thousands will have serious complications.
Now, a new FDA-approved vaccine can protect your baby, even before the little one is born.
Even before birth, mother Kristin Gelegotis did everything she could to give Harper the best start, including getting the RSV vaccine.
“I trusted it 100%,” Gelegotis said.
The peak season for RSV starts right now and runs through January. The RSV vaccine for pregnant women helps to protect the baby, even before birth.
“The way the pregnancy vaccine works is the vaccine causes the mom to make antibodies and those antibodies cross the placenta, and then the baby is born with those antibodies ready to protect them against the virus,” said University of Utah’s doctor Lauren Theilen.
Theilen said the best time for moms-to-be to get the vaccine is during their third trimester, between 32 and 36 weeks of pregnancy. The most common risks are soreness at the injection site, fatigue, muscle pain and nausea.
“We have to consider what the harms of not being vaccinated are,” Theilen said.
RSV symptoms can cause trouble breathing, coughing, poor feeding, lethargy and irritability; it can turn into pneumonia and can cause asthma during childhood. Doctor Theilen believes the vaccine is a crucial step in protecting newborns.
“As a mom, you just want to give anything the best for your baby,” Gelegotis said
Now, Gelegotis knows she did everything she could to give Harper a healthy start.
There was concern during a clinical trial with another RSV vaccine that it may cause preterm births, but the vaccine that is FDA-approved in the U.S. does not carry the same risk.