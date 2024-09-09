Sanibel city council votes on E-bike limits

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Florida may not be the swing state it used to be, but we’ll be on the map and certainly making headlines for at least one big reason this year: Abortion.
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into an ATV with six people, including children, on it. Concerns are now being raised over the rules and regulations of ATVs.
The Sanibel City Council has voted to set new speed limits for e-bikes and whether they can ride on the island’s bike paths.
There was a frenzy on the field as parents and kids rushed to shelter in a concession building after hearing a gunshot fired during a youth football game.
A horse gave a young girl the motivation she needed to fight an aggressive cancer.
A former Lee County deputy has been caught on the wrong side of the law twice now, but he says he is innocent.
There’s a new energy in the halls of East Lee County High School, because a 3-0 start is a first for Jaguar football.
Now, a new FDA-approved vaccine can protect your baby, even before the little one is born.
Harris faces former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, who will participate in his seventh general election debate since 2016 for an event that will be seen by tens of millions of viewers just as early voting in November’s election starts around the country.
Collier County commissioners on Sept. 5 tentatively approved the $2.98 billion 2024-25 budget, but didn’t resolve whether to repay $29.6 million they took from Conservation Collier to help cover a more than $60 million shortfall last year.
A jury has found a Lehigh Acres man guilty of sending inappropriate messages and molesting a child following a three-day trial.
Two teens accused of murdering a 15-year-old girl in Cape Coral have both entered a plea of not guilty.
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a man accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lehigh Acres.
Two juveniles have been arrested after allegedly posting shooting threats toward LaBelle Middle School and LaBelle High School.
The fight between NCH and Florida Blue is down to the wire as both sides haven’t reached an agreement for months.
The Sanibel City Council has voted to set new speed limits for e-bikes and whether they can ride on the island’s bike paths.
Bike paths on Sanibel are shared by runners, cyclists, dog walkers, and, in more recent years, e-bike riders.
The question before the city council was whether e-bikes with throttles should be allowed, too.
E-bikes have been the center of discussion on Sanibel for months.
“There’s been a lot of discussion on this, a lot of public engagement, parks and rec advisory committee, along with council and kind of back and forth trying to find the best path forward,” said Eric Jackson, public information officer for the City of Sanibel.
The question? Whether class 2 e-bikes should be allowed on the island’s shared use paths.
Class 2 bikes are equipped with pedal assist, but unlike a class 1 bike, they have an added throttle.
Ultimately, the city council decided that class 2 bikes would not be allowed.
“There are pedestrians, there are people that walk their dogs on the path. There’s people that push strollers on the path,” said Jackson, “so it’s really about balancing the easiness of getting around and using the shared use path with the safety of the public.”
Some people are all for the new ordinance.
“My fear is if you approve class 2 bikes for use on the paths, they are going to become the dominant vehicle,” said Sanibel resident Larry.
Others worry it will create more issues for class 2 bike riders who would have to take to the main roads.
“I have a class 2bike. And I’m not going to tell you how many times I’ve been run off the road by cars yelling, ‘Get on the bike path!'” said Dan. “There’s no difference, all I gotta do is disconnect my throttle, pull a plug, and now I’m a class 1.”
The newly passed ordinance would also lower the age limit for e-bike riders from 18 to 16 and authorize the city manager to establish speed limits for shared-use paths.
“The maximum would be up to 20 miles per hour, but there it could be incremental as you get to other parts, where there might be curves that go through or it narrows down. It’s all based on safety,” said Jackson.
Once in place, the speed limit will be enforced just like any other city ordinance.
For more information on biking and hiking in Sanibel, click here.