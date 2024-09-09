The do’s and don’ts of ATV’s

An investigation is underway after a car crashed into an ATV with six people, including children, on it.

All six were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Some of the children still remain in the hospital, according to the family on the ATV. They also said the woman driving the car ran the stop sign, which is when the crash happened.

Concerns are now being raised over the rules and regulations of ATVs.

Florida law states that ATVs must only be operated on unpaved roadways with a speed limit of less than 35 MPH and can only be taken out in the daytime.

Anyone under the age of 16 must drive under the supervision of an adult and pass the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services safety course.

All under the age of 16 must be wearing a Department of Transportation approved safety helmet and eye protection.

Florida Highway Patrol wants to stress the importance of helmets and eye protection to prevent serious injuries from ATVs.

Back in October of 2023, a deadly ATV crash in Lehigh Acres killed a six-year-old. The autopsy revealed the child from Fort Myers died from blunt force trauma.

The child nor his father were wearing helmets. The father got a ticket for allowing his son to ride the ATV without a helmet or eye protection.

Florida Highway Patrol said none of the children during the crash on Sunday night were wearing helmets.

Florida Highway Patrol says you must not drive impaired, have a plan of where you will be driving beforehand, frequently check tire pressure, don’t harm land and keep out of closed or private areas.

It’s also important to note that your ATV must be titled but not registered or insured. ATVs are designed for use off-road, like trails.

See a full list of ATV rules here

LSCO said they would continue to patrol areas where ATVs are commonly used.

LSCO also said ATV drivers could be ticketed for not following the rules, like reckless driving and trespassing if in an unrestricted area.