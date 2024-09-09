The do’s and don’ts of ATV’s

WINK News
Florida may not be the swing state it used to be, but we’ll be on the map and certainly making headlines for at least one big reason this year: Abortion.
The Sanibel City Council has voted to set new speed limits for e-bikes and whether they can ride on the island’s bike paths.
There was a frenzy on the field as parents and kids rushed to shelter in a concession building after hearing a gunshot fired during a youth football game.
A horse gave a young girl the motivation she needed to fight an aggressive cancer.
A former Lee County deputy has been caught on the wrong side of the law twice now, but he says he is innocent.
There’s a new energy in the halls of East Lee County High School, because a 3-0 start is a first for Jaguar football.
Now, a new FDA-approved vaccine can protect your baby, even before the little one is born.
Harris faces former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, who will participate in his seventh general election debate since 2016 for an event that will be seen by tens of millions of viewers just as early voting in November’s election starts around the country.
Collier County commissioners on Sept. 5 tentatively approved the $2.98 billion 2024-25 budget, but didn’t resolve whether to repay $29.6 million they took from Conservation Collier to help cover a more than $60 million shortfall last year.
A jury has found a Lehigh Acres man guilty of sending inappropriate messages and molesting a child following a three-day trial.
Two teens accused of murdering a 15-year-old girl in Cape Coral have both entered a plea of not guilty.
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a man accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Lehigh Acres.
Two juveniles have been arrested after allegedly posting shooting threats toward LaBelle Middle School and LaBelle High School.
The fight between NCH and Florida Blue is down to the wire as both sides haven’t reached an agreement for months.
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into an ATV with six people, including children, on it.
All six were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Some of the children still remain in the hospital, according to the family on the ATV. They also said the woman driving the car ran the stop sign, which is when the crash happened.
Concerns are now being raised over the rules and regulations of ATVs.
Florida law states that ATVs must only be operated on unpaved roadways with a speed limit of less than 35 MPH and can only be taken out in the daytime.
Anyone under the age of 16 must drive under the supervision of an adult and pass the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services safety course.
All under the age of 16 must be wearing a Department of Transportation approved safety helmet and eye protection.
Florida Highway Patrol wants to stress the importance of helmets and eye protection to prevent serious injuries from ATVs.
Back in October of 2023, a deadly ATV crash in Lehigh Acres killed a six-year-old. The autopsy revealed the child from Fort Myers died from blunt force trauma.
The child nor his father were wearing helmets. The father got a ticket for allowing his son to ride the ATV without a helmet or eye protection.
Florida Highway Patrol said none of the children during the crash on Sunday night were wearing helmets.
Florida Highway Patrol says you must not drive impaired, have a plan of where you will be driving beforehand, frequently check tire pressure, don’t harm land and keep out of closed or private areas.
It’s also important to note that your ATV must be titled but not registered or insured. ATVs are designed for use off-road, like trails.
LSCO said they would continue to patrol areas where ATVs are commonly used.
LSCO also said ATV drivers could be ticketed for not following the rules, like reckless driving and trespassing if in an unrestricted area.