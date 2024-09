Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is monitoring the tropics closely, specifically Potential Tropical System 6, which is expected to form into Tropical Storm Francine on Monday.

The tropical system is continuing to gather strength in the Western Gulf of Mexico, and two other areas of interest are moving west in the Atlantic.

According to the National Hurricane Center‘s 5 a.m. Monday advisory, this system is increasing the risk of storm surge and damaging winds for portions of the Louisiana and Upper Texas coastlines beginning Tuesday night.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for northeastern Mexico and extreme southern Texas, with the system forecast to become a hurricane before it reaches the northwestern Gulf Coast by the middle of the week. Credit: The Weather Authority

Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches will likely be issued for a portion of that area later Monday, as residents are urged to ensure their hurricane plans are in place before the storm hits.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch states, “As we monitor this system, the Hurricane Hunters have been deployed to survey the potential tropical system. They have been seen flying back and forth, taking a holistic sample of the atmosphere while trying to locate a closed-defined surface of circulation.”

Maloch then mentioned that as of 5 a.m., the Hurricane Hunters have not yet located a closed-defined circulation surface.

The Weather Authority has also been monitoring an area of low pressure designated as AL-92 in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

This area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic, with environmental conditions appearing generally conducive for

development during the next few days.

A tropical depression is expected to form while the system meanders over the central tropical Atlantic.

By the middle of the week, the system should begin to move westward-northwestward at around ten mph. Right now, this system looks too weak once again. Seven days from now, it will not be a concern for Florida.

Over the next seven days, there is a 60% chance of further development.

A trough of low pressure located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Over the next few days, this trough is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave.

After that, environmental conditions appear favorable for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the middle to the latter part of this week while the system moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.

The Weather Authority is watching this area closely. Later in the week, as it moves through the Central Atlantic, it could become Tropical Storm Gordon.