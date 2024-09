Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking rain and storms as tropical moisture continues to move throughout Southwest Florida on Monday.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “More rain and storms are in the forecast along with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 90s. Scattered storms are expected to appear through the mid-afternoon and into this evening’s commute.”

Monday

Deep tropical moisture continues to move across Southwest Florida, enhancing the rain and storms we see this Monday.

Scattered storms will be moving through from the afternoon and through the evening.

Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will all be possible.

Temperatures will be quite hot again, with highs in the lower to mid-90s and “feels like” temperatures ranging from 103 – 108°.

Tuesday

Coastal showers will be around Tuesday morning, with another warm and humid start.

While some showers will be with us to start the day, scattered rain and storms will move through for the afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s before storms develop.

Wednesday

Coastal showers will once again be possible on Wednesday morning.

Scattered rain and storms will push through the area for the afternoon and continue through the evening.

Highs will be in the lower 90s with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 102 – 107°.