Gulfshore Business 40 Under 40 Class of 2024

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Whether crafting cakes or kombucha or focusing on a courtroom or cockpit, the individuals who have earned recognition among the Gulfshore Business 40 Under 40 all stand out in their respective fields.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Southwest Florida’s first Del Taco will take place Sept. 16 in Port Charlotte. It will be the third Del Taco location for Quality Restaurant Group President and operating partner Kenther Ramos.
See you later, alligator! Deputies came quick to the rescue to wrangle this slippery reptile.
Donald Trump has signaled support for a potentially historic federal policy shift to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, putting his position in line with that of his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.
After a nine-day-long search, the body of 64-year-old veteran Eduardo Ramirez was found in a state forest in Collier County.
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are gearing up to take the stage for Tuesday night’s debate in Philadelphia, where they’ll fight to sway 2024 election voters on the biggest stage in U.S. politics.
Commemorating 9/11 honors those who died, celebrates the unity that followed, and reminds us of the lasting effects on global security.
The wife of the suspected Lehigh Acres hit-and-run driver who killed a motorcyclist and injured the victim’s passenger has been arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting into his own home following a domestic dispute.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who stands accused of animal cruelty, throwing his dog over an apartment balcony.
A Cape Coral man has been sentenced to 45 months in federal prison for bank fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated rain and storms arriving inland before moving towards the coast.
The Florida Highway Patrol and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash into a canal in Lehigh Acres.
A motorcyclist is fighting to recover from a crash in a Golden Gate neighborhood on Monday.
Patients are worried they’ll have to find new doctors if Florida Blue and NCH cannot reach an agreement.
Whether crafting cakes or kombucha or focusing on a courtroom or cockpit, the individuals who have earned recognition among the Gulfshore Business 40 Under 40 all stand out in their respective fields. And, while each honoree has made a unique contribution in their career, they all also share a determination to contribute to their communities.
More than just their chronological age, career achievements or emerging leadership qualities, the individuals on this list have also demonstrated a commitment to enriching the areas where they live and work. Through their community service and volunteer efforts with local nonprofits, each honoree has shown their dedication to improving the place we all call home.
While there are many people worthy of consideration for the 40 Under 40 list, we’re proud to recognize the Southwest Florida residents who stand out for both their career excellence and their community engagement. Please join us in honoring the Gulfshore Business 40 Under 40 for 2024 not just for their age, but for their ability and achievements, as well.
This story is a repost from Gulfshore Business. For the full story, click here.