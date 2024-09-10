Gulfshore Business 40 Under 40 Class of 2024

Whether crafting cakes or kombucha or focusing on a courtroom or cockpit, the individuals who have earned recognition among the Gulfshore Business 40 Under 40 all stand out in their respective fields. And, while each honoree has made a unique contribution in their career, they all also share a determination to contribute to their communities.

More than just their chronological age, career achievements or emerging leadership qualities, the individuals on this list have also demonstrated a commitment to enriching the areas where they live and work. Through their community service and volunteer efforts with local nonprofits, each honoree has shown their dedication to improving the place we all call home.

While there are many people worthy of consideration for the 40 Under 40 list, we’re proud to recognize the Southwest Florida residents who stand out for both their career excellence and their community engagement. Please join us in honoring the Gulfshore Business 40 Under 40 for 2024 not just for their age, but for their ability and achievements, as well.

This story is a repost from Gulfshore Business. For the full story, click here.