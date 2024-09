Former president Trump and vice president Harris just wrapped up their first and likely only debate before Americans go to the polls.

They shook hands very briefly at the beginning of the debate.

Then came out swinging talking about issues such as Inflation, the border, the wars in Israel and Ukraine, race and Health care.

Another decisive issue what happened on January 6th?

Who incited the storming of the capitol resulting in dozens of americans being sent to prison?

Donald trump turned the question around and brought up the riots in Minneapolis and Seattle after George Floyd’s death.

Not surprisingly, both Harris and Trump accused each other of lying several times.

Trump tried to cast Harris as Joe Biden number 2. Harris called Trump a convicted felon.

Did the debate change anyone’s mind? Or re-enforce what they already believed? We’ll find out in two months.

