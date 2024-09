This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Happy early birthday to Shawn Erving. She turns 53 next week on September 11th. She also has 6 warrants out for her arrest for violation of probation on drug and theft charges in Lee County. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers tells us she tried to steal a home security system. Erving has a tattoo of the word “Serenity” on her left wrist.

40-year-old Cassandra Dawn Hall is wanted in Collier County for violating probation. Investigators told WINK News she has a criminal history in Lee and Collier Counties and may be moving between North Naples, Golden Gate City, and Fort Myers. She uses the alias Cassandra Shellhorse.

Truvontae Neal got busted and convicted in Lee County on drug charges. The 23-year-old was put on probation, which he is now accused of violating. He has at least two tattoos – Loyalty and Tru Religion on his arms.

If you have seen any of the people featured in this week’s Most Wanted Wednesday, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.