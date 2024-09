Yurid Gricel Macedo-Velasquez Credit: The Florida Highway Patrol

The wife of the suspected Lehigh Acres hit-and-run driver who killed a motorcyclist and injured the victim’s passenger has been arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the fatal hit-and-run crash occurred on March 28 on 40th Street Southwest and Rena Avenue South.

FHP said 38-year-old Yurid Gricel Macedo-Velasquez, the spouse of the suspect, 40-year-old Jose Manuel Aguiar-Meza, was arrested on an active felony warrant for tampering with evidence on Monday.

On Monday, Aguiar-Meza was taken into the Lee County Jail on an active felony warrant for leaving the scene with death and leaving the scene with serious injury.

During the initial on-scene investigation, it was determined that the pickup truck turned left in front of an approaching motorcycle on 40th Street Southwest at approximately 9:45 p.m. Credit: The Florida Highway Patrol

The 54-year-old motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased on the scene, and the 53-year-old motorcycle passenger was seriously injured and transported to an area hospital.

The pickup truck fled the scene. The whereabouts of the 2017 GMC Sierra Pickup Truck are still not known.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the pickup truck or the crash, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.