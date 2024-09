It has been a week since a horrific car crash in Naples killed a mother and injured two children.

Wednesday, seven days after the wreck, one of the children remains in a medically induced coma as a community comes together to pray for his recovery.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a semi-truck ran a red light and hit the driver’s side of an SUV.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. and killed a mother and hospitalized her 12-year-old son and his friend. They were on their way to school.

“My heart is broken,” said Samantha Kalchuk, another mother in the community, “and I’m thinking of the families that have been affected by the accident.”

“I drove by it that morning after it had happened, so it made me come to tears, actually, because I’m a mom; I have two small children,” said Renee Walsh, “and it’s very frustrating because I have personally witnessed so many red light runners, and it’s frustrating because it’s happening so much, and as a mom, it scares me to be on the roads with my kids.”

Walsh said Immokalee Road is known to be dangerous, and she wants to see change.

“I think we need to have more monitoring at the red lights for vehicles, first and foremost, so that we can do something immediately to stop this from happening, whether police presence at the red lights, especially on Immokalee Road, to pull these people over, just to bring awareness,” said Walsh.

Walsh also said she hopes people will see this and be more aware on the roads.

“I just hope people really pay attention on the roads and stop rushing because nothing is worth losing your life or taking somebody else’s life for,” said Walsh.

This crash remains under investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the truck driver is charged with running the light and has a mandatory court appearance.