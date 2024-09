While flowers are usually a welcomed sight, they are now the center of a controversy surrounding a mural on a Naples building.

Collier County leaders have filed a lawsuit over the painted mural on the Ascent Naples Building, a luxury apartment complex.

The controversy stems from whether the painting violates city code and, if so, would require removal.

The painting, located by the intersection of U.S. 41 and Davis Boulevard has gathered attention.

“I heard that people want to take it down because it looks like a Kleenex box,” said Collier County resident Carol Coburn. “I can’t entirely agree with that; I think it’s beautiful.”

District 5 Collier County Commissioner William McDaniel has said that the mural on the luxury apartment building is against code.

“There’s a lot of anecdotal statements regarding what it looks like,” said McDaniel. “What it does not do is conform with the ordinance in place for the allowance of murals.”

McDaniel further mentioned that what happened with this mural came from a lack of communication.

“There’s an ordinance that allows certain types of murals within the Bayshore Redevelopment District,” said McDaniels. “The developer wasn’t aware of the ordinance and the allowances for the murals, so they submitted one plan, then something else, and now we’re taking care of what they did.”

While the code violation discussion has been shelved for the next commission meeting, which will be held in late September, McDaniel hopes that the situation will be handled before then.

WINK News has contacted the development team to get their response to the situation. After working closely with county representatives and commissioners, their statement mentioned coming to a resolution.