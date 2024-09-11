False positive mammograms discouraging women from future screenings

WINK News
WINK News
The Bakery at Grappino launched Sept. 11 in the same building as Grappino restaurant on U.S. 41 in Naples. Both hospitality ventures are operated by the Aielli Group, which also owns the Sea Salt, Barbatella and Dorona restaurants in Naples.
While flowers are usually a welcomed sight, they are now the center of a controversy surrounding a mural on a Naples building
Sheahen Dowling’s journey with FGCU women’s basketball has taken her from a fan, to a walk-on player, to now an assistant coach.
Collier County commissioners unanimously passed a resolution opposing ballot Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older and allow possession of 3 ounces statewide.
Taylor Swift, one of the music industry’s biggest stars, endorsed Kamala Harris for president shortly after the presidential debate ended.
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced each other on the debate stage for the first — and possibly the last — time.
Twenty-three years have passed since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed almost 3,000 people, and people across the country continue to remember that fated day that has been etched into American history.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated storms that could occur throughout the afternoon in our inland communities.
Multiple fire crews responded to a massive fire that damaged a home near Thornbury Lane in Bonita Springs.
Commemorating 9/11 honors those who died, celebrates the unity that followed, and reminds us of the lasting effects on global security.
Former president Trump and vice president Harris just wrapped up their first and likely only debate before Americans go to the polls.
The voters WINK News spoke to said they had their minds made up before the first question could drop, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t still excited to watch.
We spoke with the mother of the family that lives in the home. She said both her husband and her 6-year-old son were in bed when she saw an orange glow coming from the front window; then, she saw flames.
A family is recovering from the flames after a lawnmower fire in Collier County left three siblings homeless.
Mammograms can detect cancers early and save lives, but a new study on false-positive mammograms worries Dr. Elizabeth Arguelles.
“I was very concerned and disheartened,” said Arguelles, the Director of the Breast Program at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Naples.
A UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center study looked at one million patients over 12 years.
It found that 77% of women with a negative result from a mammogram returned for a subsequent screening.
That number dropped to 61% after a false positive finding required another mammogram in six months.
“The more dense your breast is, the more likely you are to have a callback,” Arguelles said. “We need to take additional views to determine if there’s a problem.”
So, why can a false positive test result happen?
Every woman and every breast is different.
“It’s almost like, ‘Where’s Waldo?”’ said Arguelles. “If you see the picture there before, now you’re looking for, ‘Where did Waldo go?’ or ‘Did Waldo show up?’ and if he’s there, what does that mean?”
Shantel Jilani knows that feeling all too well.
She had a mammogram and was told by her doctor that she might need a second screening, but the warning didn’t ease her fears.
“He told me this was going to happen,” Jilani said. “I’m not going to freak out, but I am still kind of freaking out.”
Her test result was a false positive, but that hasn’t discouraged her from her yearly exams.
“I always encourage my friends and tell them my story,” Jilani said. “This is probably going to happen for you.”
Dana Stradley knows that because of her body, she could also have a false positive.
“I have moles and skin tags, especially in that area,” Stradley said. “Not all false positives mean that there’s cancer.”
The more often women go for their yearly mammograms, the less likely they’ll have that false positive result.
Radiologists compare prior mammograms, which helps them determine if there is a false positive.
The false positive rate has also significantly decreased with technology like computer-aided detection and 3D mammograms.