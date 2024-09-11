Fort Myers talks about proposed parking lot in Dean Park

WINK News
Naples police got several complaints about a man exposing himself. Officers rushed to the scene.
The city of Cape Coral is focusing on evacuation routes to make things smooth and safe for residents leaving during severe weather events.
Residents are trying to stop the warehouse in the Dean Park Historic District from becoming a parking lot for the city’s truck fleet.
Master officer for Naples police department Sean Phillips, who at the time was a New York police officer, shared what that day was like for him with students at the community school of Naples.
Every day a student in Lee County carries a very special letter around with him. He likes to show it to anyone he can.
For over a month now we’ve told you about the plans by the city of Cape Coral to acquire 19 acres east of Bimini Basin that’s forcing some neighbors to vacate the properties they’re currently renting and living in. Now, we’re hearing from a company offering help for these families to help them relocate.
It has been a week since a horrific car crash in Naples killed a mother and injured two children.
High temperatures and lightning have defined the Gulf Coast’s high school football season so far this year.
Gulf Coast QB Jace Seyler is the WINK News Player of the Week after he threw for 300 yards and scored five touchdowns in the win over Lely.
September is suicide prevention month. This is the time to remember the heavy toll mental health struggles take on our veterans.
Authorities have responded to a house fire in Estero that also burned a billboard.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for September 11, 2024.
The Fort Myers police department has confirmed the arrest of a man suspected of stealing a puppy from a Fort Myers pet store.
Estero’s planning board approved on Sept. 10 two major projects, a townhouse development along Corkscrew Road and an entertainment center that’s part of the village’s planned entertainment complex.
Charlotte County Board of Commissioners gave final site plan approval Sept. 10 for a 63-room hotel on Sandhill Boulevard. The hotel is planned on a 1.28-acre site near the DeSoto County border that is part of the Sandhill Development of Regional Impact.
The city of Fort Myers said that this is an opportunity for them to consolidate departments by having them in one location and provide parking for city trucks. Neighbors had questions, that’s why the city wanted to meet with them Wednesday night.
Joni Mitchell once sang, “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.” It’s a catchy song but those lyrics aren’t resonating with the Dean Park community.
Bob Andrews is a resident of the historic district.
“Try to do everything we can to push back and tell them we don’t want that,” said Andrews.
Elgin Hicks is the Director of Parks and Recreation for Fort Myers.
“We have been looking for an opportunity to bring the entire Parks and Rec department under one house. When the city manager found this location, it was not only an opportunity to bring the Parks and Rec department into one house but also to save money by bringing the clerk’s office into one of the buildings as well,” said Hicks.
Hicks wants the process to run smoothly.
“We understand Dean Park is a historic location and we don’t do maintenance,” said Hicks. “You’re not going to hear saws and all this heavy equipment going on there all day.”
Neighbors were concerned about the safety of their children playing near where city vehicles would be driving.
“I have a family. I have kids, so I wouldn’t want that to be in my neighborhood,” said Hicks. “But I think what we discussed was being able to have the parking so that our staff has to get there.”
Hicks wants the residents to be informed of their process.
“We understand and know how important the Dean Park community is to us, so we want to just be transparent as possible and tell them what was going there,” said Hicks.
The city of Fort Myers will be regrouping internally on the next steps. This is conceptual and they need to work through the final designs. There’s no timing yet on any final decisions.