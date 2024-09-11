Punta Gorda honors lives lost on 9/11

WINK News
Estero’s planning board approved on Sept. 10 two major projects, a townhouse development along Corkscrew Road and an entertainment center that’s part of the village’s planned entertainment complex.
Charlotte County Board of Commissioners gave final site plan approval Sept. 10 for a 63-room hotel on Sandhill Boulevard. The hotel is planned on a 1.28-acre site near the DeSoto County border that is part of the Sandhill Development of Regional Impact.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard paid tribute to the innocent lives lost during the 9/11 attacks Tuesday morning.
Crews are cleaning up after an SUV crashed into a building on Fowler Street in Fort Myers.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a press conference regarding a homicide involving the death of a mother at the hands of her teenage son.
The Bakery at Grappino launched Sept. 11 in the same building as Grappino restaurant on U.S. 41 in Naples. Both hospitality ventures are operated by the Aielli Group, which also owns the Sea Salt, Barbatella and Dorona restaurants in Naples.
While flowers are usually a welcomed sight, they are now the center of a controversy surrounding a mural on a Naples building
Sheahen Dowling’s journey with FGCU women’s basketball has taken her from a fan, to a walk-on player, to now an assistant coach.
Collier County commissioners unanimously passed a resolution opposing ballot Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older and allow possession of 3 ounces statewide.
Mammograms can detect cancers early and save lives, but a new study on false positive mammograms worries Dr. Elizabeth Arguelles.
Taylor Swift, one of the music industry’s biggest stars, endorsed Kamala Harris for president shortly after the presidential debate ended.
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced each other on the debate stage for the first — and possibly the last — time.
Twenty-three years have passed since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed almost 3,000 people, and people across the country continue to remember that fated day that has been etched into American history.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated storms that could occur throughout the afternoon in our inland communities.
Many gathered nationwide to remember and commemorate the thousands of lives lost on 9/11.
On Wednesday, some gathered at Punta Gorda’s Shorepoint Health Hospital for a morning ceremony featuring officers, community members and survivors.
Moments of silence were taken for the lives lost. Stories were shared, and tears were shed as speakers recalled memories of their family, friends or coworkers who died in the attack.
The chaplain of Shorepoint Punta Gorda and Punta Gorda Fire Department, Carlo Gargiulo, closed his speech with a message for everyone to remember.
“During 9/11, there were no whites, there were no Blacks, there were no Hispanics, there were no Republicans, there were no Democrats. We were all Americans. There were flags flying everywhere; it was a time of unity for our country,” Gargiulo said.
The annual ceremony went from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., also including banners of all the officers and firefighters whose lives were lost in the attack.