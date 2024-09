Cape Coral resident and former firefighter Joseph Gioia planted flags to honor 9/11 first responders. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Twenty-three years ago, the 9/11 terrorist attacks caused massive loss of life and had a huge impact worldwide.

Across Southwest Florida, various memorials will be held Wednesday to remember the lives lost on that tragic day and reflect on the attacks’ significance.

Here are events happening across Southwest Florida:

Lee County

Cape 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

After a short presentation, those who attend will stake 2,977 American flags, each with the name of a victim of the attacks, on the front lawn of City Hall to honor their memory.

Hosted by the City of Cape Coral and the Cape Coral Fire Department.

Where : 1015 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral, FL, United States, Florida 33990

: 1015 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral, FL, United States, Florida 33990 When: Wednesday, Sept. 11. Begins at 8:30 a.m.

Patriot Day on Fort Myers Beach

Join the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard by paying tribute to the lives lost during the 9/11 attacks.

It will be a day to mourn the lives of victims and first responders lost and express support for their families.

Where: 719 San Carlos Drive, Fort Myers Beach

When: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Flags placed at 9/11 memorial. CREDIT: WINK News

Charlotte County

Remembrance Ceremony

ShorePoint Health in Punta Gorda will host a remembrance ceremony to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The ceremony will feature patriotic attire and light refreshments.

Where : 809 E Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950-3819, United States

: 809 E Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950-3819, United States When: Wednesday, Sept. 11. 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Collier County

Visit Freedom Park in Memory of 9/11

A visit to Fred W. Coyle Freedom Park is a peaceful and respectful way to honor both the victims of that day, as well as past and present veterans and first responders.

Where : 1515 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL 34105

: 1515 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL 34105 When: Wednesday, Sept. 11. 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Letters of Gratitude

A program hosted by the Naples Regional Library is dedicated to honoring the first responders of 9/11. The Letters of Gratitude event invites people of all ages to write personalized letters to those who risked their lives 23 years ago.

Registration is not required.

Where : 650 Central Ave., Naples, FL 34102-6027, United States

: 650 Central Ave., Naples, FL 34102-6027, United States When: Wednesday, Sept. 11. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hendry County

9/11 First Responders Lunch

The American Legion Post 130 is honoring local first responders with homemade sloppy joes for lunch and dessert for those on duty or off duty. Delivery is available for all first responders.

Where : 699 W. Hickpochee Ave., LaBelle, FL

: 699 W. Hickpochee Ave., LaBelle, FL When: Wednesday, Sept. 11. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

DeSoto County

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The DeSoto County Fire Rescue will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, marking the 23rd anniversary. The community is encouraged to attend, and attendees are welcome to bring family, friends, or colleagues to the DeSoto County Courthouse lawn.