Suspected pier pervert arrested in Naples

Naples police got several complaints about a man exposing himself at the Naples Pier. Officers rushed to the scene.

Eyewitnesses immediately pointed out the suspected Pier Pervert, 28-year-old Johnley Saint Juste.

Families were at the Pier yesterday when the incident happened. Kids and adults saw it all unfold. About 10 people said they saw the man expose himself.

Bryan McGinn is the Naples Police Department PIO. He said they received multiple calls about the incident.

“They observed an individual that was exposing himself and masturbating in public around the area of the pier,” said McGinn. “We had multiple individuals that were pointing them out.”

Josh is a beachgoer at the Naples Pier and he said he does not approve of the alleged actions.

“I don’t think people should be doing that,” said Josh.

Nick is also a beachgoer at the Naples Pier. He felt the same.

“Yeah, that’s that’s terrible,” said Nick.

Natalia is another Naples Pier beachgoer. She said that something is wrong with the alleged pier pervert.

“That person should be ashamed of themselves,” said Natalia. “It was probably someone crazy, just not that’s just not normal.”

Officers detained Saint Juste at the pier. He was later arrested and taken to the Naples jail center.

Juste is facing multiple felony charges.