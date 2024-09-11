Suspected pier pervert arrested in Naples

WINK News
The city of Cape Coral is focusing on evacuation routes to make things smooth and safe for residents leaving during severe weather events.
Residents are trying to stop the warehouse in the Dean Park Historic District from becoming a parking lot for the city’s truck fleet.
Master officer for Naples police department Sean Phillips, who at the time was a New York police officer, shared what that day was like for him with students at the community school of Naples.
Every day a student in Lee County carries a very special letter around with him. He likes to show it to anyone he can.
For over a month now we’ve told you about the plans by the city of Cape Coral to acquire 19 acres east of Bimini Basin that’s forcing some neighbors to vacate the properties they’re currently renting and living in. Now, we’re hearing from a company offering help for these families to help them relocate.
It has been a week since a horrific car crash in Naples killed a mother and injured two children.
High temperatures and lightning have defined the Gulf Coast’s high school football season so far this year.
Gulf Coast QB Jace Seyler is the WINK News Player of the Week after he threw for 300 yards and scored five touchdowns in the win over Lely.
September is suicide prevention month. This is the time to remember the heavy toll mental health struggles take on our veterans.
Authorities have responded to a house fire in Estero that also burned a billboard.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for September 11, 2024.
The Fort Myers police department has confirmed the arrest of a man suspected of stealing a puppy from a Fort Myers pet store.
Estero’s planning board approved on Sept. 10 two major projects, a townhouse development along Corkscrew Road and an entertainment center that’s part of the village’s planned entertainment complex.
Charlotte County Board of Commissioners gave final site plan approval Sept. 10 for a 63-room hotel on Sandhill Boulevard. The hotel is planned on a 1.28-acre site near the DeSoto County border that is part of the Sandhill Development of Regional Impact.
Naples police got several complaints about a man exposing himself at the Naples Pier. Officers rushed to the scene.
Eyewitnesses immediately pointed out the suspected Pier Pervert, 28-year-old Johnley Saint Juste.
Families were at the Pier yesterday when the incident happened. Kids and adults saw it all unfold. About 10 people said they saw the man expose himself.
Bryan McGinn is the Naples Police Department PIO. He said they received multiple calls about the incident.
“They observed an individual that was exposing himself and masturbating in public around the area of the pier,” said McGinn. “We had multiple individuals that were pointing them out.”
Josh is a beachgoer at the Naples Pier and he said he does not approve of the alleged actions.
“I don’t think people should be doing that,” said Josh.
Nick is also a beachgoer at the Naples Pier. He felt the same.
“Yeah, that’s that’s terrible,” said Nick.
Natalia is another Naples Pier beachgoer. She said that something is wrong with the alleged pier pervert.
“That person should be ashamed of themselves,” said Natalia. “It was probably someone crazy, just not that’s just not normal.”
Officers detained Saint Juste at the pier. He was later arrested and taken to the Naples jail center.
Juste is facing multiple felony charges.