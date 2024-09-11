WINK News

SUV crashes into Fort Myers building

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:
Credit: WINK News

Crews are cleaning up after an SUV crashed into a food pantry on Fowler Street in Fort Myers.

The Fort Myers Police Department, EMS and fire department responded to the scene early Wednesday afternoon at the McGregor Baptist Food Pantry and attended to a family.

A red SUV seemed to have crashed into the building, shattering the windows.

The food pantry director said some of her volunteers went to the hospital for neck injuries as they were standing nearby, but they should be OK.

The cause of the crash or the conditions of those involved have not been released.

