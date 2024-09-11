SUV crashes into Fort Myers building

WINK News
Estero’s planning board approved on Sept. 10 two major projects, a townhouse development along Corkscrew Road and an entertainment center that’s part of the village’s planned entertainment complex.
Charlotte County Board of Commissioners gave final site plan approval Sept. 10 for a 63-room hotel on Sandhill Boulevard. The hotel is planned on a 1.28-acre site near the DeSoto County border that is part of the Sandhill Development of Regional Impact.
On Wednesday, some gathered at Punta Gorda’s Shorepoint Health Hospital for a morning ceremony featuring officers, community members and survivors.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard paid tribute to the innocent lives lost during the 9/11 attacks Tuesday morning.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a press conference regarding a homicide involving the death of a mother at the hands of her teenage son.
The Bakery at Grappino launched Sept. 11 in the same building as Grappino restaurant on U.S. 41 in Naples. Both hospitality ventures are operated by the Aielli Group, which also owns the Sea Salt, Barbatella and Dorona restaurants in Naples.
While flowers are usually a welcomed sight, they are now the center of a controversy surrounding a mural on a Naples building
Sheahen Dowling’s journey with FGCU women’s basketball has taken her from a fan, to a walk-on player, to now an assistant coach.
Collier County commissioners unanimously passed a resolution opposing ballot Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older and allow possession of 3 ounces statewide.
Mammograms can detect cancers early and save lives, but a new study on false positive mammograms worries Dr. Elizabeth Arguelles.
Taylor Swift, one of the music industry’s biggest stars, endorsed Kamala Harris for president shortly after the presidential debate ended.
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris faced each other on the debate stage for the first — and possibly the last — time.
Twenty-three years have passed since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed almost 3,000 people, and people across the country continue to remember that fated day that has been etched into American history.
The Weather Authority is tracking isolated storms that could occur throughout the afternoon in our inland communities.
Crews are cleaning up after an SUV crashed into a food pantry on Fowler Street in Fort Myers.
The Fort Myers Police Department, EMS and fire department responded to the scene early Wednesday afternoon at the McGregor Baptist Food Pantry and attended to a family.
A red SUV seemed to have crashed into the building, shattering the windows.
The food pantry director said some of her volunteers went to the hospital for neck injuries as they were standing nearby, but they should be OK.
The cause of the crash or the conditions of those involved have not been released.
Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.