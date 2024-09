There’s no better feeling for Jace Seyler than being back on this field. Especially after the Gulf Coast quarterback dislocated his elbow in June, threatening his senior season.

Seyler said, “I was out for a good two months. Just rehabbing and all that kind of get it back in place.> Yeah originally they told me my season was going to be over.”

He added, “I was devastated. You know a lot of tears were shed.”

But thanks to a second opinion, Seyler was able to play his final season. He only missed the preseason classic against Naples and the first two games of the regular season.

It’s truly a blessing from God that I’m able to get a second shot at the season,” Seyler said.

Seyler’s first game back was last Friday against Lely. Seyler and the Sharks went to the locker room down 32-13 at the half.

“I simply told the kids that you know you’re out of your mind if you think this game is over,” Gulf Coast head coach Manuel Evans said.

Their belief carried over into the third quarter as the Sharks went on a 30-0 run in the quarter.

Evans recalled, “we were down 46-43. I called a timeout and contemplated kicking a field goal. That’s what conventional wisdom tells you to do. And Jayce said coach give me the ball. I will score. And he did. That’s what made it 50-46.”

In his season debut, Seyler finished with 328 passing yards and five total touchdowns, three of which came on the ground. That performance makes him the WINK News Player of the Week for Week 3.

Seyler said, “I’m very thankful for it. I’m glad I’m happy about the recognition but seriously I couldn’t have done it without everyone around me. I just went out there and did my job.”

Next up for the Sharks is the start of district play against Golden Gate on Friday. You can watch highlights from that game as well as others throughout Southwest Florida on WINK News at 11 pm Friday night. Our high school football coverage for Week 4 begins at 5 pm on Friday from our WINK News Game of the Week: Fort Myers at South Fort Myers.