As many as 120,000 boulders are helping rebuild the Sanibel Causeway to ensure that it can withstand severe weather events.

This is part of a project by the City of Sanibel, the Florida Department of Transportation and Lee County.

The boulders are being placed along the Sanibel Causeway Bridge and will help the bridge withstand strong winds and heavy rain in the event of severe storms or hurricanes.

Richard Johnson is the mayor of Sanibel and has overseen the project.

“We actually elevated the roadbed,” said Johnson. “We put in what they refer to as marine mattresses to stabilize the shoulders off the pavement, and then beyond that, they also used some very heavy armoring stone that are these giant boulders that they brought in. You can see them as you drive over.”

The large boulders are a big factor in rebuilding the causeway to ensure it can withstand any storm, mild or severe.

“It’s all about the preparation,” said Johnson, “and part of that preparation is that big armoring stone that you see because it attenuates wave action that would normally be crashing into the side of the road and eroding that roadbed, and once you erode the roadbed, the pavement just falls away.”

Johnson said the causeway may not look its best, but it is all about achieving one goal.

“The resiliency of the causeway was an important factor in all of this,” said Johnson. “That’s why you see so many of these features. This symbolism associated with that causeway is that it’s a lifeline.”

Penny Haritos is a Sanibel resident and does not mind waiting for the project to finish.

“We love it here,” said Haritos. “What it was and what it is, is completely different. You could see the progress. You know, might take a couple of more years, but I think patience is a virtue, and we’ll get there.”

The project is being funded by FDOT grants along with federal loans. This phase of placing the boulders to fortify the causeway is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

The entire causeway project should be complete by 2027.