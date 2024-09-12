17-year-old arrested after fatal crash on SR-82

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A boater has been missing since Monday after departing from Rose Marina in Marco Island and traveling between Sanibel and Stump Pass.
A 17-year-old is facing vehicular homicide charges after a deadly crash on State Road 82.
Former Israeli Ambassador, Michael Oren spoke with the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples to discuss the war going on, antisemitism and strengthening the relationship with Israel and the American-Jewish community.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is not saying much about two connected crime scenes, one of which saw a house raided where one person was taken into custody after he was smoked out with tear gas.
The Collier County Sheriff’s office said they are targeting aggressive drivers, speeders and red-light runners in an effort to reduce crashes like the one at the Immokalee Road and Logan Blvd. intersection.
Polk County charged 17-year-old Collin Griffith with murder after he called 911 claiming his mom fell on a knife during a struggle.
AirTags have helped to solve a life-long problem. Add the Apple devices to your keys and you will always be able to find them. Throw the mini trackers in a suitcase when you fly and you may actually help the airline find them.
Before we kickoff Week 4 of high school football, let’s check out some of the high school band performances from Week 3.
The Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue celebrated the opening of Fire Station 107 on Thursday at the corner of Leonard Boulevard and Owen Avenue South.
A dump truck flipped over in front of a 7-Eleven, destroying the greenery in front of the station.
As many as 120,000 boulders are helping rebuild the Sanibel Causeway to ensure that it can withstand severe weather events.
La Ola on Fort Myers Beach is asking for your help.
After losing to the Green Wave for the last two years, the Wolfpack is hungry to get back in the win column this time.
From a young age, Natalia Spinelli wanted to be a doctor, directing her time and talents toward women and breast cancer.
Collier deputies arrested two Miami men after discovering thousands of dollars’ worth of suspected stolen merchandise in their possession.
A 17-year-old is facing vehicular homicide charges after a deadly crash on State Road 82.
On Sept. 7 his 17-year-old passenger was killed in the multi-car crash.
The crash happened Friday afternoon, just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Harcourt Avenue south of Alabama Road.
One of the four vehicles involved, a white sedan, fled the scene.
The Florida Highway Patrol is still working to track them down.
The crash remains under investigation.
If you have any information on on the white sedan involved in the crash, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.