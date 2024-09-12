WINK News

17-year-old arrested after fatal crash on SR-82

A 17-year-old is facing vehicular homicide charges after a deadly crash on State Road 82.

On Sept. 7 his 17-year-old passenger was killed in the multi-car crash.

The crash happened Friday afternoon, just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Harcourt Avenue south of Alabama Road.

One of the four vehicles involved, a white sedan, fled the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol is still working to track them down.

The crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information on on the white sedan involved in the crash, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

