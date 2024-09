Michael Oren was not surprised by what was said in the debate when it came to the Israeli community.

Former Israeli Ambassador Michael Oren spoke with the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples to discuss the war going on, antisemitism and strengthening the relationship with Israel and the American-Jewish community.

Oren also watched the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday and gave his perspective on the candidates.

“Kamala Harris is talking about ending the war through negotiation, through a ceasefire deal,” said Oren. “Which essentially lets Hamas survive, and that’s what no one’s saying. That’s the great unspoken secret here is that Hamas survives according to that plan. And Trump is saying, in order to end the war, you have to let Israel move ahead and destroy Hamas as quickly as possible.”

“What both of them said, they have said many times in the past,” said Oren. “So, there was nothing new there.”

Oren said he doesn’t completely agree with both candidates.

“She has positions which don’t align with ours entirely,” said Oren. “And if she’s elected, we’re going to have to deal with that. I also disagree with what Trump said, that if she’s elected, Israel’s going to disappear in two years.”

Oren praised Trump’s peace plan from when Oren was an advisor.

“And the Trump peace plan was probably the best peace plan we’ve ever seen,” said Oren.

Oren said he has mixed feelings with the current administration.

“That, in some ways, they’ve helped us immeasurably,” said Oren. “In some ways, they have adopted policies that have not only injured us but actually ended up injuring the Palestinians and defeated the purpose of reaching a ceasefire.”

For more information on the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples and their events, go to their website.