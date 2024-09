Our WINK News Game of the Week for week four pits one school steeped in history against a newer kid on the block: the Fort Myers Green Wave and the South Fort Myers Wolfpack.

The visiting Green Wave enter the matchup undefeated.

“They’ll definitely be a step up in competition for us,” Fort Myers Head Coach Sam Sirianni Jr said. “You know, nothing against the teams we played, but I think South is going to be a big challenge for us and especially on their field.”

Two and one South hopes homecoming works in their favor.

“Your kids do play a little bit harder, a little more emotional, because it is a big game,” South Fort Myers Head Football Coach Matt Holderfield said. “The bad thing that comes with that is sometimes the kids play a little bit too much in their emotions and things like that can cause mistakes.”

After losing to the Green Wave for the last two years, the Wolfpack is hungry to get back in the win column this time.

Senior athlete Victor Jenkins feels confident under the leadership of new Head Coach Matt Holderfield.

“It feels great,” Jenkins said. “It feels different, but different is good. I feel like we’ve established more and just been doing good. We’re trying to come together as a team, just trying to make sure we got everything in line.”

Fort Myers’ senior athlete Madrid Tucker told me bonding is crucial for the Green Wave right now too.

If they can, they may have a change of keeping their win streak alive.

“We normally come out real hard, fighting every down” Tucker said. “We just got to build our team chemistry. We have a 3-0 record, but how we’re playing right now is, I mean, it is what it is, but we’ve been working on our team chemistry.”

The game kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at South Fort Myers High School.

Sylvie Sparks will have live coverage from the WINK News Game of the Week on Friday at 6, 7 and 11 p.m.