Lehigh Acres man accused of reckless driving, fleeing on foot

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Published: Updated:
Eddie Deleon Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A Lehigh Acres man has been arrested after allegedly driving recklessly and then fleeing on foot in Collier County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 11:14 p.m. on Wednesday, state troopers attempted to stop a 2004 Hyundai for speeding on State Road 29. 

The Hyundai recklessly fled from the traffic stop at over 100 miles per hour.

Troopers then performed a PIT maneuver on the Hyundai near the roundabout at State 29 and State Road 82. 

The driver fled on foot, and troopers eventually caught and arrested 45-year-old Eddie Deleon.

Deleon had an active warrant.

He’s being charged with fleeing and eluding, having a suspended license and obstruction.

