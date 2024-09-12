Lehigh Acres man accused of reckless driving, fleeing on foot

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Revive The Vibe festival is returning to Fort Myers Beach, bringing in a tidal wave of local artists, musicians and businesses.
Florida’s recent rainy climate has created a breeding ground for mosquitoes, raising concerns over the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses.
A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to attack another inmate with a weapon in Charlotte County.
A boater has been missing since Monday after departing from Rose Marina in Marco Island and traveling between Sanibel and Stump Pass.
A Lehigh Acres man has been arrested after allegedly driving recklessly and then fleeing on foot in Collier County.
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a woman who stands accused of reckless driving, drug possession and running from law enforcement.
Two people have been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Cape Coral arcade armed with guns earlier this week.
Several Lee County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were seen responding to Schandler Hall Park in Fort Myers.
As parents send their kids to school Thursday, they’ll see extra police and deputy presence on campuses due to threats posted on social media.
The Weather Authority is tracking an increased chance of rain and storms throughout this Thursday afternoon.
A pet cat that had been missing for several days turned up at his Port Charlotte home in rough shape.
The Naples Police Department arrested a man who stands accused of exposing himself publicly at the Naples Pier.
The city of Cape Coral is focusing on evacuation routes to make things smooth and safe for residents leaving during severe weather events.
Residents are trying to stop the warehouse in the Dean Park Historic District from becoming a parking lot for the city’s truck fleet.
Master officer for Naples police department Sean Phillips, who at the time was a New York police officer, shared what that day was like for him with students at the community school of Naples.
A Lehigh Acres man has been arrested after allegedly driving recklessly and then fleeing on foot in Collier County.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 11:14 p.m. on Wednesday, state troopers attempted to stop a 2004 Hyundai for speeding on State Road 29.
The Hyundai recklessly fled from the traffic stop at over 100 miles per hour.
Troopers then performed a PIT maneuver on the Hyundai near the roundabout at State 29 and State Road 82.
The driver fled on foot, and troopers eventually caught and arrested 45-year-old Eddie Deleon.
Deleon had an active warrant.
He’s being charged with fleeing and eluding, having a suspended license and obstruction.