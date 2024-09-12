WINK News

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for attacking Charlotte County inmate

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Rene Perales Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to attack another inmate with a weapon in Charlotte County.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Rene Perales was found guilty on Thursday of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon at the Charlotte Correctional Institution (CCI).

Perales was also sentenced to 15 years in prison to be served concurrent to the first count for possessing contraband in a correctional facility.

He was sentenced as a prison release reoffender.

On Aug. 11, 2020, Perales tried to attack another inmate with a sharp-edged weapon he had hidden on his body.

A correctional officer who had been escorting Perales and other inmates to the recreation yard at the time intervened and was struck in the hand with the weapon.

The officer was injured and treated at a local hospital.

