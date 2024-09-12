2 men arrested for stealing nearly $5K worth of hygiene products in Collier County

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
La Ola on Fort Myers Beach is asking for your help.
After losing to the Green Wave for the last two years, the Wolfpack is hungry to get back in the win column this time.
Scores of Lee County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were seen responding to Schandler Hall Park in Fort Myers.
From a young age, Natalia Spinelli wanted to be a doctor, directing her time and talents toward women and breast cancer.
Collier deputies arrested two Miami men after discovering thousands of dollars’ worth of suspected stolen merchandise in their possession.
Charlotte County Board of Commissioners on Sept. 10 unanimously approved rezoning a 41.31-acre parcel at 17150 Burnt Store Road. The owners of the property are trying to attract more commercial development to the area.
For those buying or selling real estate and agents representing them on either side of the transaction, the landscape changed dramatically in May when the National Association of Realtors settled several class-action lawsuits over its compensation rules for sellers’ and buyers’ agents.
The Revive The Vibe festival is returning to Fort Myers Beach, bringing in a tidal wave of local artists, musicians and businesses.
Florida’s recent rainy climate has created a breeding ground for mosquitoes, raising concerns over the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses.
A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to attack another inmate with a weapon in Charlotte County.
A boater has been missing since Monday after departing from Rose Marina in Marco Island and traveling between Sanibel and Stump Pass.
A Lehigh Acres man has been arrested after allegedly driving recklessly and then fleeing on foot in Collier County.
The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a woman who stands accused of reckless driving, drug possession and running from law enforcement.
Two people have been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Cape Coral arcade armed with guns earlier this week.
As parents send their kids to school Thursday, they’ll see extra police and deputy presence on campuses due to threats posted on social media.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Miami men after discovering thousands of dollars worth of suspected stolen merchandise in their possession.
The two men, Carlos M. Garcia-Ajete, 40, and Nivaldo J. Garcia-Vento, 41, are believed to have involvement in an organized retail theft ring that targeted several major retailers.
“The theft spree stops here, thanks to the outstanding efforts of our hardworking deputies and detectives,” Collier Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “These individuals will now be held accountable for their criminal actions, not only in Collier County but other jurisdictions as well.”
CCSO deputies were able to track down the pair after receiving information regarding their suspected involvement in a Martin County retail theft spree.
After identifying the vehicle the men were traveling in, deputies conducted a traffic stop as they left a Walmart on Collier Boulevard.
The passenger, Garcia-Ajete, attempted to evade arrest on foot but was apprehended by deputies.
CCSO obtained security footage from Walmart that appeared to show Garcia-Vento grabbing a pack of Gillette razors and leaving without paying.
Suspected stolen merchandise found in vehicle. CREDIT: CCSO
While searching the vehicle, deputies found six large trash bags filled with nearly $5,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise. Among the items found were 400 sticks of deodorant, razors, cosmetic products and more.
The pair were charged with multiple felonies, including grand theft.
If you have any information on either suspect, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.