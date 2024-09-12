2 men arrested for stealing nearly $5K worth of hygiene products in Collier County

Two men arrested for stealing nearly $5k worth of hygiene products CREDIT: CCSO

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Miami men after discovering thousands of dollars worth of suspected stolen merchandise in their possession.

The two men, Carlos M. Garcia-Ajete, 40, and Nivaldo J. Garcia-Vento, 41, are believed to have involvement in an organized retail theft ring that targeted several major retailers.

“The theft spree stops here, thanks to the outstanding efforts of our hardworking deputies and detectives,” Collier Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “These individuals will now be held accountable for their criminal actions, not only in Collier County but other jurisdictions as well.”

CCSO deputies were able to track down the pair after receiving information regarding their suspected involvement in a Martin County retail theft spree.

After identifying the vehicle the men were traveling in, deputies conducted a traffic stop as they left a Walmart on Collier Boulevard.

The passenger, Garcia-Ajete, attempted to evade arrest on foot but was apprehended by deputies.

CCSO obtained security footage from Walmart that appeared to show Garcia-Vento grabbing a pack of Gillette razors and leaving without paying. Suspected stolen merchandise found in vehicle. CREDIT: CCSO

While searching the vehicle, deputies found six large trash bags filled with nearly $5,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise. Among the items found were 400 sticks of deodorant, razors, cosmetic products and more.

The pair were charged with multiple felonies, including grand theft.

If you have any information on either suspect, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.