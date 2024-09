Student Video from inside Aubrey Rogers High School. Credit: WINK News

We are waiting to hear from Collier County Public Schools about a brief lockdown at Aubrey Roger High School, during which deputies reportedly went from room to room.

The lockdown was lifted after about 15 minutes, but not before it startled students.

Students sent text messages to parents and loved ones in fear, as WINK News was given a cellphone video of the school alarm going off from inside one of the classrooms.

In a Facebook post, CCSO wrote, “Deputies responded to Aubrey Rogers High School shortly before 11 a.m. following a lockdown activation at the school. Deputies went room to room throughout the campus and found no threat to student or staff safety. The campus has been cleared and normal operations have resumed.”

It remains unclear why the school was placed under the sudden lockdown, but the Collier Public Schools sent parents the following text Friday, just after 11 a.m.:

“ARH is currently on a lockdown and students are following lockdown procedures. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating. We will provide an update as soon as we have new information.”

About 15 minutes later, the lockdown was lifted.

A public information office for the Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed directed WINK News to school officials for more information.

While details are limited, we will continue to update you whenever new information becomes available.

