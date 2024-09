Even with the number of vehicles on area roadways increasing with Collier County’s rapid population growth, it’s still remarkable how many automotive dealerships have expansion plans in the Naples area.

Local dealerships co-owned by affiliates of Terry Taylor, a West Palm Beach man believed to be the nation’s largest private owner of auto dealerships, are behind some of the latest expansion plans here. The conglomerate plans to move Rolls-Royce of Naples and Volkswagen of Naples from shared spaces in Naples and East Naples, respectively, into their own freestanding dealerships nearby.

A small retail strip on U.S. 41 North is destined for demolition for a 20,325-square-foot Rolls-Royce dealership, which has operated in a neighboring cluster of luxury dealerships that includes Bentley, Jaguar, Land Rover and Maserati. Terry Taylor’s TT of Naples acquired the adjacent more than 60-year-old retail center for $8.5 million in October 2021. Upon completion of the new building, the Rolls-Royce dealership will move to 710 Ninth St. N., where it will continue to provide new and pre-owned vehicle sales, as well as service and repair of vehicles.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.