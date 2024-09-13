Jaycee Park memorial benches to be relocated

WINK News
The Harry Chapin Food Bank, along with volunteers from LCEC went to Ocean Church in Cape Coral to feed families on Friday.
A Lee County Sheriff’s Office chopper and drones searched two massive scenes on the ground Thursday looking for a man wanted for sexually assaulting a young girl.
According to Lee County Public Schools a dump truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on College Parkway and Queen Elizabeth Way.
Parents know the cost of childcare is putting a dent in their wallets. Add that to other increased expenses and they’re having to make some tough decisions.
The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed the arrest of a second 17-year-old after a fatal multi-vehicle crash on State Road 82.
Donald Trump refused on Friday to weigh in on recent racist and conspiratorial comments from right-wing provocateur Laura Loomer, who traveled with him earlier this week to the debate and several 9/11 memorial events.
No more detours. Construction on McGregor Boulevard has finished ahead of schedule.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash after an SUV collided with another car before it slammed into an Immokalee building.
We are waiting to hear from Collier County Public Schools about a brief lockdown at Aubrey Roger High School, during which deputies reportedly went from room to room.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of sexual battery of a child in Tice following a massive deputy response at two scenes.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an active death investigation near Hancock Bridge Parkway in North Fort Myers.
A teenager has been arrested for allegedly shooting someone with a BB gun multiple times in DeSoto County.
Even with the number of vehicles on area roadways increasing with Collier County’s rapid population growth, it’s still remarkable how many automotive dealerships have expansion plans in the Naples area.
The second location of Jimmy P’s Burgers & More is launching soon in Vanderbilt Commons, the retail strip fronting Vanderbilt Beach Road just west of the Mission Hills shopping center on Collier Boulevard.
Memorial benches, plaques and trees will be relocated at Jaycee Park, and some parkgoers are not happy with the decision.
Tony Karp is a Cape Coral resident and he frequents Jaycee Park. He said many people come to the park to memorialize their families.
“The surviving members of the families, they still come down here,” said Karp. “They walk their dogs and come down with other family members on their birthdays to memorialize them and enjoy the park together.”
One of those surviving members is Scott Kempe who has two benches. One is in honor of his wife, Judi, with a plaque for his friend Barbara, and a second one for one of his two dogs.
“This park was so important to us, it was a way of demonstrating my love for her and how Bo and Maisie loved her as she loved them,” said Kempe. “We also had a great friend of this park. We added this plaque to Barbara, honoring her and sort of dedicating the center seat of this bench in her memory.”
There is also a second memorial bench that Kempe owns that is already in jeopardy.
“I also dedicated a bench to my dog, Bo, who eventually died from cancer, and that’s the bench that now is a controversy for me with the city,” said Kempe.
Kempe expressed his concern to Cape Coral’s Assistant City Manager in hopes of keeping his second bench at the park. Instead, he was given three options.
“One, it could go over to Wagon Tails Dog Park,” said Kempe. “Two, gave owners various options in terms of taking the bench home with their assistance, and then the last one was they would dispose of it.”
The City of Cape Coral said, “The city reached out to people who own memorial benches and plaques at Jaycee Park and asked to review those options and notify the city of their preferred course of action.”
The list provides four options for people and three options for pets:
Scott Kempe, I emailed the city’s assistant city manager, Connie Barron, to explore other ways to keep his second memorial bench in honor of his dog, Bo.
Pet Bench Options
Option 1.
The City’s preference is to relocate these pet benches to Wagging Tails Dog Park at Rotary Park on Rose Garden Road. This is a great location for these benches where other dogs are frolicking around the dog park. Please note: While the City will take all due care regarding the condition of any memorial benches remaining at the park, these benches will not be replaced should they become damaged or otherwise. Even though the benches will be relocated, the City still intends to memorialize these nine pets within the Pet Plaza area of the park.
In this area, there will be a dog misting station, pet photo booth, and large boomerang bench for seating, where we will attach a custom bronze plaque with the names of the pets. We also will have a custom-painted covered bench right across from the Plaza (see blue arrow in Plaza pic) with dog-themed images. View the attached Faye Cove image for bench style and the Dog Park image for example of a custom-painted bench. If any owner of a pet bench has interest in having their pet’s name and/or image on this covered bench, please respond with the name on your pet bench and a picture of your pet (if you want their image added to the custom bench).
Option 2. Relocate the bench to a residence/home.
If your desire is to remove the bench from Jaycee Park and relocate it to your home or another home in Cape Coral, the City will assist in this effort. Our Parks staff will coordinate with you and arrange for delivery of the bench to the address.
Option 3. Relocate the bench to a residence/home.
If your desire is to remove the bench from Jaycee Park on your own and relocate it to your home or another home in Cape Coral, our Parks staff will arrange a time for you to pick up the bench. If you choose this option, please coordinate with our Parks staff to ensure the transfer is completed safely.
Kempe said he feels that none of the options are suitable for his pet.
Kempe agreed with the city to keep his first bench at the park with plans to move it somewhere throughout the park during the renovation process.
In terms of his second bench he’s still in the process of deciding.