No more detours. Construction on McGregor Boulevard has finished ahead of schedule.

Crews worked for weeks in front of the Edison House replacing concrete with pavers.

The new pavers are a way to extend downtown Fort Myers’ brick-road look into the neighborhood and slow down drivers.

The McGregor bricking project started in July, shutting down Llewellyn Drive to Larchmont Avenue for the installation of paver bricks in front of the Edison-Ford Winter Estates.

Since then, drivers have been taking detours around the construction area, redirecting traffic off McGregor Boulevard.

Howard Borum, who lives nearby, has been enjoying his peaceful morning walks on McGregor Boulevard, so he has mixed feelings about the reopening.

“Well, in a way, a little sad, because having no traffic here in McGregor is very nice, but we’d rather have the road open because we use McGregor a lot, and it will be very convenient to, once again, be able to go all the way down to Colonial [Boulevard] without doing the detour,” said Borum. “The city is making the area look much nicer, and of course, it will enhance Edison Ford’s attraction, so I think it’s money well spent.”