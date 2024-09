The Weather Authority says to expect another warm day across Southwest Florida with temperatures reaching the low 90s by the afternoon, but feeling like the triple digits when factoring in the humidity.

A good amount of moisture out there along with the sea breeze will help to fuel some afternoon showers and storms for some across the area.

SUNDAY

A very similar forecast will stick around for Sunday. Scattered storms remain in the forecast, but drier air will begin to move through leading to a drier start of the workweek.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances go down for Monday through Wednesday, with isolated storms expected. Temperatures will still top out in the low 90s for our highs.

BOATING

Winds are out of the northwest today around 5 to 10 knots. Expect a light chop in our bays and waves in the Gulf only reaching 1 to 2 knots. The water temperature in the Gulf is at a toasty 90 degrees!

TROPICS

Looking at the tropics, we are tracking one system, Tropical Storm Gordon. Good news, Gordon is moving over open waters in the Atlantic and is expected to stay out to sea. Aside from Tropical Storm Gordon, there is a disturbance off the coast of the Carolinas that has a medium, 50% chance of developing in the next week. This is moving northwestward and is not a threat to Florida.

