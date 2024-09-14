Residents react to Winkler apartment complex fire

WINK News
Residents of the Retreat at Vista Lakes Apartment Complex were forced to evacuate due to a fire Saturday morning.
Authorities responded to the scene of a fire at The Retreat at Vista Lakes apartment complex Saturday afternoon.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Collier County that left 3 dead and 2 with serious injuries.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that has left at least one motorcyclist dead.
According to South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, a box truck crashed into multiple vehicles and landed in a drainage canal in South Fort Myers early Saturday morning.
The Weather Authority says to expect another warm day across Southwest Florida with temperatures reaching the low 90s by the afternoon, but feeling like the triple digits when factoring in the humidity.
Check out the scores and highlights from week four of high school football action in southwest Florida.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Raymond De Jesus approached a girl as she walked to her bus stop Thursday morning.
The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying four juveniles accused of trespassing in an apartment complex on 2250 McGregor Blvd. FMPD said the incident occurred on the evening of Sep., 7. The juveniles are alleged to have had a party in the common area of the complex which resulted in […]
The Pine Island Causeway is getting major improvements. Crews are working to make the roads safer and smoother.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash after an SUV collided with another car before it slammed into an Immokalee building.
Memorial benches, plaques and trees will be relocated at Jaycee Park, and some parkgoers are not happy with the decision.
The Harry Chapin Food Bank, along with volunteers from LCEC went to Ocean Church in Cape Coral to feed families on Friday.
A Lee County Sheriff’s Office chopper and drones searched two massive scenes on the ground Thursday looking for a man wanted for sexually assaulting a young girl.
According to Lee County Public Schools a dump truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on College Parkway and Queen Elizabeth Way.
Over six fire trucks rushed to put out the fire on Winkler Ave.
Some neighbors were awakened by flames and the sounds of first responders.
Tracy McMillion is the Fort Myers Fire Chief and was at the scene of the fire. He said he was glad that no one was hurt.
“No injuries as of now, and we hope to keep it that way throughout the rest of the night,” said McMillion. “But it is extremely hot so we have a lot of units here for that very purpose. To ensure that our responders can get proper rehab, hydration and get back to work.”
A resident at the Vista Lake Apartment complex said they were woken up by officers who warned them of the fire.
“I was sleeping, coming from work because I work overnight, and I heard the cops knocking on the door telling me you need to evacuate,” said the resident. “I didn’t even have my pants, so I grabbed them and my phone and I was out.”
Vonetta Hardy lives at the Retreat at Vista Lake Apartments. She said that she is happy that everyone is fine.
“I’m just glad everybody is okay and that the pets are okay,” said Hardy. “I know you had a lot of people concerned about their pets and kids, but overall, I’m glad everyone is okay.”
According to authorities, residents displaced by the fire have been taken to nearby hotels and are getting further assistance from the Red Cross.