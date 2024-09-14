Residents react to Winkler apartment complex fire

Residents of the Retreat at Vista Lakes Apartment Complex were forced to evacuate due to a fire Saturday morning.

Over six fire trucks rushed to put out the fire on Winkler Ave.

Some neighbors were awakened by flames and the sounds of first responders.

Tracy McMillion is the Fort Myers Fire Chief and was at the scene of the fire. He said he was glad that no one was hurt.

“No injuries as of now, and we hope to keep it that way throughout the rest of the night,” said McMillion. “But it is extremely hot so we have a lot of units here for that very purpose. To ensure that our responders can get proper rehab, hydration and get back to work.”

A resident at the Vista Lake Apartment complex said they were woken up by officers who warned them of the fire.

“I was sleeping, coming from work because I work overnight, and I heard the cops knocking on the door telling me you need to evacuate,” said the resident. “I didn’t even have my pants, so I grabbed them and my phone and I was out.”

Vonetta Hardy lives at the Retreat at Vista Lake Apartments. She said that she is happy that everyone is fine.

“I’m just glad everybody is okay and that the pets are okay,” said Hardy. “I know you had a lot of people concerned about their pets and kids, but overall, I’m glad everyone is okay.”

According to authorities, residents displaced by the fire have been taken to nearby hotels and are getting further assistance from the Red Cross.