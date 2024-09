To make sure we’re ready when disaster strikes, Collier County hosted an Emergency Readiness Summit.

WINK News reporter Paul Dolan went to the event and told us how we could prepare.

Inside a packed hall, hundreds of people showed up for the inaugural Emergency Readiness Summit Saturday morning.

Inside the South Regional Library in Naples, Collier County residents 55 years old or older didn’t have to pay a dime to learn life saving concepts when a disaster strikes.

While some were quietly searching bookshelves a loud message echoed from every corner: start preparing today.

Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro was at the event, and he said, “They can be better prepared when storms are or other natural events are way out there. And that’s actually not the time to be prepared. You already have to know what to do, and that’s what people are going to learn here today.”

During the summit, Collier County shined a light on first responders by honoring those who risked their lives during the September 11 terrorist attack.

And it was first responders who guided the Collier community crowd in how to prepare for a potential disaster.

Don Luciano, the Deputy Director for the Community and Human Services Division of Collier County showed us this bag is one way families can be safer during an emergency.

And the first 200 registered households at the summit got one for free, full of goodies designed to help in the event of an emergency.

WINK News and Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch emceed the summit.

Zach introduced us to Dan Summers, the Director of Emergency Management in Collier County.

And given hurricanes Ian and Irma over the last decade, he shared the value of being prepared for an emergency.

“Being prepared, that’s your best weapon to survive, recover and go back to pre-disaster conditions,” said Summers.

And if you want to be even more prepared for emergencies like hurricanes, you can find our WINK News Hurricane Guide in stores and online.