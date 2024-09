For the second time in as many days, a fire broke out at the Retreat at Vista Lake Apartment Complex in Fort Myers.

This fire was on the third floor of apartment building 6 in the kitchen according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Vanessa Badel and her daughter Sarah Madrigal are residents of the complex and their apartment was destroyed Saturday. Badel said she had nothing left.

“It was shocking, when I walked into the second floor I couldn’t believe it,” said Badel. “I mean you saw the video it was sad. We lost everything, I mean everything, we have nothing.”

Badel said she lost furniture, clothing, food and school essentials for her daughter in the fire.

“No clothing from her bookbags, shoes uniform shoes nothing and she has to go to school and I have to go to work like a normal day,” said Badel. “I just need to think about what happens next and I just need to think about solutions right now.”

Badel said she and Madrigal aren’t going through this alone.

“I already had some co-workers stop by and help me with my daughter’s uniforms,” said Badel. “They were able to find a solution for us for now. This is temporary. I’m hoping that they can actually relocate us to another apartment pretty quick.”

Badel and Madrigal are keeping a positive spirit despite the loss of so many possessions due to the fire. They are only asking for one thing.

“All I need is prayers, and God will take care of everything. But that’s what we need the most, is just prayers,” said Badel.

Badel and Madrigal were able to get back into their apartment. On the other side of building six, residents were displaced due to water damage.

The Fort Myers Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.