Florida politicians are reacting after a second assassination attempt was made on Donald Trump‘s life at a Florida golf club.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at Trump’s West Palm Beach golf club, shortly before 2 p.m.

The suspect was apprehended after he tried to leave in an SUV. He has been identified as Ryan Wesley Routh.

This is the second assassination attempt against Trump during his campaign for president since July 13, when a gunman injured Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

That gunman was killed by the Secret Service during the shooting. A rallier-goer was also killed.

Just like last time, Florida lawmakers weighed in on the assassination attempt on social media.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on X that the State of Florida will be conducting an investigation on the assassination attempt. The State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club.



The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 16, 2024

Florida Senator Rick Scott blamed the media and violent rhetoric for the shooting in an X post. It’s abundantly clear there are violent people who are willing to do anything to keep President Trump from the White House. The media and radical left need to immediately stop this dangerous and senseless rhetoric. — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) September 15, 2024

Florida senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell took to X to denounce gun violence as well as violence in politics. Gun violence, and political violence, have no place in our society. PERIOD. — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@DebbieforFL) September 15, 2024

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz called for an investigation in an X post as to why another assassination attempt occurred on the former president’s life. The FBI confirmed this was a SECOND assassination attempt on President Trump’s life.



Experts warned this would happen again.



We need to know why this keeps happening! pic.twitter.com/BxGvHLOumo — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 15, 2024

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart said he will pray for Trump and his family in an X post. I’m grateful that President @realDonaldTrump is safe. Thank God for protecting him, and I will continue to pray for the safety and well-being of him and his family. — Mario Díaz-Balart (@MarioDB) September 15, 2024

Florida’s CFO and State Fire Marshall Jimmy Patronis took to X to urge President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to increase security and to get to the bottom of both assassination attempts on Trump. This is crazy. Got to stop. US Govt must be held accountable to keep Trump safe at the highest levels. I want to see Biden-Harris come out and promise to increase his security and get to the bottom of the PA shooting and whatever happened today. (1/2) — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) September 15, 2024

