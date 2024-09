As the price of just about everything is up, some say they have to choose between groceries or paying the bills.

Hunger is no longer just a low-income problem.

Feeding America said that 47 million people across the United States face food insecurity, including 14 million children.

Unfortunately, the southwest Florida community isn’t immune to the growing hunger issues around the country.

Which is why volunteers from the Harry Chapin Food Bank and Lee County Electric Cooperative went to Ocean Church to help our community overcome hunger.

September is also known as National Hunger Action Month, so the food distribution event at Ocean Church in Cape Coral on Friday was perfectly timed.

Hunger, once considered primarily a low-income family issue is growing and impacting more families than ever.

According to the Food and Research Action Center, 13.8 million children lived in households that experienced food insecurity.

That number is up by 3.2% from 2022.

Also, 33.5% of households with reported incomes below 185% of the poverty threshold experienced food insecurity in 2023.

That could be the reason why the Harry Chapin Food Bank handed out food to about 775 families on Friday.

WINK News reporter Paul Dolan spoke with two volunteers who know about the needs that our community is facing.

“The need so great. There was always a need, but now it’s tremendous,” said Maureen Yester, a volunteer with the Harry Chapin Food Bank who’s been volunteering for 15 years.

“Being from the area born and raised, you can see that there’s definitely that need in the community,” said Taylor Wilson.

And because of that need in the community, you could see how much the event meant to those who showed up.

An LCEC volunteer said, “Sometimes you see it in the people who come, they’re in need of help, and when they smile and they thank you, that’s amazing.”

For more information on the Harry Chapin Food Bank, you can go to their website.