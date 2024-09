A mangled car is all that remains from a crash that took the lives of four young people.

WINK News is learning that one driver tried to switch lanes on Interstate 75 near mile marker 110 and Immokalee Road, lost control, and then crashed into a tree.

Five people were in the car, all under the age of 21 and three of them brothers.

WINK News called the father of the three brothers; he was very emotional and said he was in no headspace to speak on camera.

Florida Highway Patrol said as terrible as this situation is, the 16-year-old boy who is in the hospital has improved from critical to serious, but he still is not in the clear.

Take a look at these photos. The Florida Highway Patrol told WINK News that troopers thought they were looking at two separate cars when they arrived because they wreck was so indecipherable.

But really, what happened was the car split in half when the 18-year-old male driver went to switch lanes, lost control and crashed into a tree in the median.

Three people were thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person died later that evening, and one 16-year-old boy continues to fight for his life.

“The Florida Highway Patrol just wants to reiterate how critically important it is to travel the speed limit, even when you’re on the interstate and you’re thinking, ‘I can go a little bit faster. It’ll be all right,'” said FHP Trooper Kenneth Watson. “Here’s an instant where a young driver, only 18 years old, not having that much experience at this point in time — we’re not even sure if they had a valid driver’s license — going too fast, lost control of the car, and then, you know, unfortunately, caused the death of several of their friends.”