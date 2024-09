Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. A Georgia prosecutor is expected to seek a grand jury indictment in the coming weeks into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the former presidents 2020 election loss. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began investigating more than two years ago, shortly after a recording was released of a January 2021 phone call Trump made to Georgia’s secretary of state. (AP Photo/ Matt Rourke, File)

A man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump was charged with federal gun crimes.

Ryan Wesley Routh faces charges of possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He appeared briefly in federal court Monday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Additional and more serious charges are possible as the investigation continues and prosecutors seek an indictment from a grand jury. His lawyer declined to comment.

A man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump was charged Monday with federal gun crimes, making his first court appearance in the final weeks of a White House race already touched by violence.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, faces charges of possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Additional and more serious charges are possible as the investigation continues and prosecutors seek an indictment from a grand jury.

Routh appeared briefly in federal court in West Palm Beach, where he answered perfunctory questions about his work status and income. Shackled and wearing a blue jumpsuit, he smiled as he spoke with a public defender and reviewed documents ahead of his initial appearance. The lawyer declined to comment after the court appearance.

The episode occurred Sunday afternoon when Secret Service agents stationed a few holes up from where Trump was playing golf noticed the muzzle of an AK-style rifle sticking through the shrubbery that lines the course, roughly 400 yards away.

An agent fired and Routh dropped the rifle and fled in an SUV, leaving the firearm behind along with two backpacks, a scope used for aiming and a GoPro camera, authorities said. Routh was later stopped by law enforcement in a neighboring county.

It was the second apparent assassination attempt targeting Trump in as many months.

On July 13, a bullet grazed Trump’s ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Eight days later, Democratic President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, giving way for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the party’s nominee.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said the state will independently investigate the apparent assassination attempt on Trump.

“The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP nominee,” he posted on X.

The FBI was leading the investigation and was working to determine a motive. Federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were helping investigate.

DeSantis challenged Trump in the Republican primaries earlier this year, and the fight was contentious and personal.

They reconciled earlier this year well after DeSantis dropped out of the race.