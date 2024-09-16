WINK News

BREAKING NEWS Boat crashes into Matanzas Pass Bridge

Several agencies have responded to the Matanzas Pass Bridge after a boat crashed into it.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said there was no major damage to the bridge and there were no injuries after the boat crashed into it Monday morning.

The Coast Guard and Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District is on scene under the bridge, and LCSO assisted with rerouting traffic during a temporary closure.

After deputies led traffic off the bridge, it was closed to traffic, and it remains closed as of 11:30 a.m.

The bridge is a main entrance point to get onto Estero Island.

