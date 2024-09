Mike Hadsell has trained many animals in his lifetime, but the newest member of Peace River K9 Search and Rescue dive team, Splash the Asian small-clawed otter, is a first, even for him.

Hadsell, Splash’s handler and founder of Peace River K9 Search & Rescue, had to train the unorthodox animal to help his team find bodies in the water, especially where there’s little to no visibility.

“I had to teach this chicken how to do an agility course, basically,” said Hadsell. “I guess we’re blazing a trail, you know.”

Hadsell told WINK News reporter Taylor Wirtz he got the idea from reading an article that said otters may be the only mammals able to smell and detect odors underwater by using special glands in their mouth.

“They can follow a scent trail. In the water, right down to its source,” he explained. “You’ll see them discharge bubbles…Then they suck it right back in, and they smell it.”

He got Splash from the Phoenix Zoo and has been training him for the past few months. He said the little guy would be able to fill in the blanks where the dogs can’t.

“The dogs can get us into an area where the odor is present, but they can’t get us from the boat to the bottom to show us where it is,” explained Hadsell.

While his appearance is stealing hearts, Hadsell said Splash’s incredible sense of smell, along with his willingness to learn, will help countless families going through the worst.

“I mean, you never rip a loved one from a family and then they’re okay, but we get them back to them,” he said. “And hopefully we can, with Splash, we can start bringing some closure to more cases and help them out more.”

Hadsell said next month is operational training month, where Splash will learn how to deploy from a boat while wearing his harness.

He’s already able to detect the odor of human remains, and Hadsell said he loves getting to work, especially if there’s a snack as a reward.